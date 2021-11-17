Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 11 with Titans Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.

It is the first meeting of the year between the two AFC South foes. The Titans at 8-2 are attempting to stack as many wins as possible to lock up the division and challenge for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Houston at 1-8 is just looking for a win to snap their eight-game losing streak.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard knows that the rushing attack for Tennessee hasn’t gone anywhere in philosophy just because Derrick Henry is on injured reserve. The second-year edge defender is preparing for a slobber-knocker.

“They like the physical run style,” said Greenard. “They want to impose their will. They want to do that and then it opens everything else up. They are going to have the same game plan for sure.”

To help preview the Week 11 matchup, Mike Moraitis from the Titans Wire stops by to give insight into the No. 1 team in the latest Touchdown Wire power rankings.

What is it like riding high at 8-2?

MM — Titans fans are definitely excited about what the team is doing this season, especially with the injuries the team has dealt with (they’ve fielded 82 players, 84 is the record). For a team that is often overlooked, it’s nice to see the national media giving Tennessee its props.

How has the train kept rolling without Derrick Henry?

MM — The defense has played a huge part in that. After having one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL last season, the Titans have been a juggernaut in that area, with Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry and Denico Autry leading the way. The pass rush has made things much easier for what was a shaky secondary to start the season, and it has allowed Tennessee to keep some really good offenses in check during its six-game winning streak. The Titans definitely need more from their passing attack, though, as it hasn’t been quite as potent as it was in 2020, even before Henry got hurt.

How is D'Onta Foreman working out?

texans-rb-donta-foreman-focused-goal

MM — Foreman was with the Titans in 2020 and looked good in his limited opportunities. It has been tough sledding in his first two games with Tennessee this season, but it’s important to note those games were against a pair of top 10 run defenses. That said, Foreman has been the best runner of the Titans’ three backs in Henry’s absence and we expect him to get the lion’s share of carries this week.

How has OLB Harold Landry developed as a pass rusher?

MM — During training camp, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow challenged Landry to develop more moves other than his speed rush, and we’re seeing the fruits of that this season, with Landry finding different ways to get to the quarterback. Also benefitting Landry is the fact that he has more help around him to take pressure off, something he hasn’t had the past few years.

Who are some unheralded Titans Houston fans should keep an eye on?

MM — With the great seasons Landry and Simmons are having, Autry has flown under the radar a bit but that doesn’t erase the huge impact he’s had both against the pass and run. Autry has easily been the Titans’ best offseason acquisition. Linebacker David Long is someone else the world hasn’t caught up to yet. If you like someone who plays with speed and instincts on defense, you’ll love watching Long.

What is the prediction?

MM — The Titans put together their best offensive performance since the injury to Henry and rack up a ton of yards on the ground. The defense forces a few turnovers, notches some sacks, and shuts down the Texans offense en route to a blowout victory. Titans 31, Texans 13

