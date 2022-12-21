Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 16 with Titans Wire

The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans settle their season series on Christmas Eve.

The 7-7 Titans don’t need to play down to the level of their competition as first place in the AFC South slips from their grasp. However, the 1-12-1 Texans have proven over the past two weeks to be anything but pushovers when taking on playoff caliber teams — just ask the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

To help get ready for the Week 16 showdown between Houston and the Titans, Mike Moraitis from the Titans Wire stopped by to take a few questions about Tennessee’s quarterback situation, Mike Vrabel’s power struggle, and more.

What are you expecting Malik Willis to show with his third start that he didn't show in the first two?

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

MM — I’m looking for strides both in his comfortability with the position and his decision-making as a passer. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Willis looked more comfortable than he ever has in the one series he played in Week 15 while Ryan Tannehill was getting taped up, and his experience in facing the Texans earlier in the season should also help him. Still, I don’t think we’ll see too much more than what we saw in either of his previous two starts this season.

Why have the Titans fallen out of the race for the No. 1 seed? They seemed like favorites to start November.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MM — This Titans team got off to the start it did with mirrors. Yes, the defense was playing at an elite level, but the offense was never very good, and it also helped that the Titans had a pretty soft schedule earlier in the season, as the Titans are just 1-5 against teams with a winning record. Now, the defense hasn’t played well overall during this four-game losing streak, and the offense has been its typical disappointing self, leading to a brand of football that has been unwatchable recently. This team is very much in trouble and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see a win-and-in Week 18 game between Tennessee and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are just one game out.

Is Mike Vrabel in danger of losing his job? If so, what is the minimum threshold he needs to show to stick around?

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

MM — Not at all. I believe ownership chose sides when firing GM Jon Robinson, with the understanding that the Titans regressing offensively the past two years being a result of a series of poor moves Robinson made. It’s also been very clear that Vrabel was better at his job than Robinson was at his. I think Vrabel will get the entirety of his contract extension to figure things out, and he’ll also have more say over personnel decisions in that span, so there will be no more excuses if the Titans fail to take that next step to a Super Bowl.

Who are some unheralded Titans that Texans fans should keep an eye on?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MM — I’ll give you one on each side of the ball. Watch out for rookie TE Chig Okonkwo, who has been getting more attention recently but is still very much under the radar. Chig’s yards per route run number (2.63) is on par with the league’s elite wide receivers and is on pace to smash the NFL record for a rookie tight end since 2014, which is held by Kyle Pitts (2.02). And, showing his elite explosiveness, Chig is just one of two tight ends to record at least four catches of 30-plus yards, with the other being Travis Kelce. After Treylon Burks, Okonkwo is the Titans’ best weapon through the air. On defense, how about a name Texans fans are familiar with: DeMarcus Walker. The veteran lineman has been sensational for Tennessee this season with the team dealing with so many injuries upfront. Walker’s 6.5 sacks are third-best on the team.

What is your prediction?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MM — I expect Willis to start, and I expect to see many of the same issues we saw last time around, but regardless the Titans will be able to ride Derrick Henry to another big game, while the defense, which should be healthier for this one, will put the clamps on Davis Mills and Co. Titans 23, Texans 17

