Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 8 with Rams Wire

The Houston Texans seek to snap their six-game losing streak, but they will have to go through the Los Angeles Rams in order to do so.

The Rams aren’t exactly pushovers. If anything, they could be energized after seeing their division’s leader, the Arizona Cardinals, who were 7-0 to start the week, take a loss on Thursday Night Football.

Houston will be going with Davis Mills as their starting quarterback for the sixth straight week as starter Tyrod Taylor isn’t healthy enough to start.

To preview Week 8 and give a glimpse inside Los Angeles, Cam DaSilva from the Rams Wire helps provide a preview.

TW — How tight is the NFC West right now? Can the Rams catch the Cardinals?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CD: It just got even tighter with the Packers handing the Cardinals their first loss. Now with a win on Sunday, the Rams will pull even with Arizona, though the Cardinals do have the tiebreaker edge after beating the Rams earlier this season. It may not be the best division in football anymore with the 49ers struggling and the Seahawks missing Russell Wilson, but it’s still up there among the toughest in football — especially with the way the Rams and Cardinals are both playing.

TW — How much has Matthew Stafford helped the offense?

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CD: The difference between Stafford and Jared Goff has been undeniable, and it’s reflected in the way the entire offense is playing. Stafford excels when pressured, blitzed and forced to make plays out of structure. Goff absolutely does not. Stafford is always willing to take shots down the field, which Goff rarely did the last two years. Stafford’s aggressiveness and ability to go through his progressions has made this a dangerous offense again.

TW — What kind of season is Aaron Donald having?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

CD: It’s mostly just another day at the office for Donald. He doesn’t necessarily have the sack numbers to put him among the league leaders, recording just 3.5 thus far, but he’s generating pressure, commanding double-teams and making life easier for his teammates such as Leonard Floyd and Sebastian Joseph-Day. He’s still a player every offensive line dreads facing, especially when he’s able to rush the passer.

TW — How does Sean McVay keep winning despite changes to staff and personnel?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

CD: McVay himself is the biggest reason for that, despite the fact that so many of his assistants have left. He’s also hired great replacements, such as Brandon Staley, Raheem Morris and Kevin O’Connell, finding smart coaches to add to his coaching staff. It helps that the Rams have had a star-studded roster for the last four years, always bringing in impact players, but McVay knows how to design a game plan to set his team up for success.

TW — Are there any assistant coaches worthy of an interview (e.g. Brandon Staley)?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CD: Raheem Morris, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, could get another look as a coach after spending this season in Los Angeles. McVay has also talked up running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown throughout the season, so he could be someone who gets a look — potentially for an offensive coordinator role first. The same goes for OLBs coach Chris Shula.

TW — What is your prediction?

rams-outlast-texans-22-10-preseason-finale

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

CD: I think the Rams will win this one pretty comfortably, which isn’t exactly a hot take. The Lions gave them a run for their money last week, but I don’t think the Texans will be as competitive. Rams 31, Texans 10.

1

1