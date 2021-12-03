Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Week 13 rematch with Colts Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time to complete their season series.

The Colts have a more optimistic outlook for December at 6-6. Santa Claus may still bring his sleigh to Indianapolis and have a few wins for the Colts to stuff in their stockings.

Meanwhile the Texans at 2-9 currently are projected to receive the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Another loss will ensure that this possibility becomes reality.

The Texans and Indianapolis are going in two different directions.

To help preview Week 13, Kevin Hickey from the Colts Wire helps take a look at how the matchup could go.

How scared are Colts fans with the 6-6 record?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

KH — Considering the way the season started, they might feel pretty good. It’s a bit tougher because of the chance they had to steal a win form the Bucs, but they should feel good about where this team is headed. They may not control their own destiny in the true sense of the phrase but they dominated the Bills on the road and nearly had the Bucs beaten if not for turnovers.

How much of the Colts’ struggles can be blamed on Hard Knocks?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KH — I wouldn’t put any blame on Hard Knocks. The Colts have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the last two months. They’ve won five of their last seven games, they’ve averaged 31.6 points per game since Week 4 and have hit the 30-point mark in six of their last seven games. They also rank eighth in total DVOA. So they really haven’t struggled. On top of that, Hard Knocks isn’t really all that different from what the players deal with nowadays. Everywhere they go there’s a camera so it probably hasn’t been as much of a distraction as we initially thought it might be.

Will Darius Leonard be able to go?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KH — He should be able to play barring a setback. Leonard has been playing through the ankle injury this entire season. At some points it has limited him in coverage but he’s still an elite play-maker when it comes to forcing turnovers.

What has helped Jonathan Taylor explode as a runner?

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

KH — His intelligence as a runner has really been put on display. He’s hitting the hole with confidence and is setting up linebackers to fail before he even gets to the line of scrimmage. He’s also one of the most difficult running backs to tackle. According to PFF, Taylor leads the NFL with 46 missed tackles forced and 786 rushing yards after contact.

Is there a feeling the division is still wide open with Derrick Henry injured?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KH— There is a slight chance the Colts can pull out a division title, but it’s very slim. The Titans aren’t the team we thought they were early in the season but it’s going to take a lot for the Colts to win the AFC South, especially since the Titans hold the tiebreaker. It’s best to focus on the wild card.

What is your prediction?

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

KH — Having Tyrod Taylor back will help the Texans improve upon the Week 6 blowout and their defense has been playing well. That said, this Colts team is too hungry after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are overall more talented in almost every facet. Colts 33, Texans 17

