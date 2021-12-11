Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 14 with Panthers Wire

It’s a good season to be an average NFC team as both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are still in the playoff hunt at 5-7.

The Panthers pulled out a 19-13 win over the Falcons when these two NFC South foes met back in Week 8. This weekend, Atlanta travels to Carolina for the rematch, but this time the Panthers are led by former MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

To help us preview this Week 14 matchup, we went behind enemy lines with Anthony Rizzuti, the managing editor of Panthers Wire, for the inside scoop on Sunday’s game.

What was the breaking point that led to Carolina firing OC Joe Brady?

Rizzuti: I’m not sure if it was a breaking point as much as it was a making of a point. And head coach Matt Rhule made the point that he’s not taking the entire blame for his offense’s ongoing struggles.

Rhule had been publicly adamant, going way back to Week 6, that he wanted his unit to produce 30 to 33 carries a game. Unfortunately for Brady, that threshold—no matter how antiquated and how much they were unable to even use Christian McCaffrey over that time—was never met consistently.

Expect the Panthers, just about as they did in Week 8 against Atlanta, to stay committed to the ground. That’ll certainly be the focus under Rhule and new offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon—who, coincidentally enough—has served as the team’s running backs coach for the past two years

Is there a future for Cam Newton in Carolina beyond 2021?

Rizzuti: Rhule’s abysmal decisions at the quarterback position have forced the Panthers into one heck of a corner. Teddy Bridgewater didn’t work. Now, they’re paying him $7 million to play for the Denver Broncos. Sam Darnold hasn’t worked. Now, on top of the second and fourth round picks they surrendered for him, they’re going to have to pay his almost $19 million fifth-year option next season.

Plus, they passed up on Justin Fields and Mac Jones this past spring in what could’ve saved the franchise some trouble and Brian Burns’ right ankle. That path through the draft is even further complicated by the less-than-stellar quarterback class lining up for 2022.

So, yes, there could very well be a future for Newton with the Panthers, who actually sought a multi-year deal upon bringing him back a month ago. But there’s an onus on Cam to not completely mess the bed like he did in Week 12 and prove he’s still got some good football in him.

Is Carolina's defense struggling, or is it simply a byproduct of poor offense?

Rizzuti: A good chunk of that should certainly be claimed by the stagnant offense. The lack of sustained drives and ball security, as well as some ineptitude on special teams, had given the Washington and Miami offenses some relatively short field position.

The defense, however, is not completely off the hook. Not only have they just simply lost their sharpness, but they’re lacking in the big play department. These past two losses have seen a combined two takeaways and five sacks from the group.

Overall, they’ve still played well enough to set the Panthers up for victory. But when you’re not getting back what you’re giving, it’s tough to constantly hold up your end.

Will Christian McCaffrey play another down in Carolina?

Rizzuti: If there’s another team out there who wants to take on a four-year, $64 million contract that kicks in starting next season for an oft-injured running back, I might say “no.” But good luck finding a taker on that. By season’s end, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of the team’s past 33 games. That absence has come through a handful of different issues as well—with the 205-pounder sustaining injuries to his ankle, shoulder, thigh and hamstring in that short time.

Perhaps, in a spitballing of sorts here, McCaffrey and the Panthers can get a little resourceful and entertain a possible move to wide receiver for the pass-catching stud. He has the pedigree, he has the refinement and he has the skills. Do he and the organization, however, have the willingness to make such a change?

Who wins on Sunday/score prediction?

Rizzuti: A bye week to further catch up on the offense and some added urgency should do Newton and the Panthers offense some good—even amidst the switch from at coordinator. It also doesn’t hurt that the Falcons, who haven’t been able to produce anything reminiscent of a pass rush over the past handful of seasons, may not be able to get to the pocket much. Carolina controls the pace with some old school ball and pulls it out, 20-13.

