Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 3 with Giants Wire

In Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons play the New York Giants on the road as both teams look to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. The Falcons opened as 2.5-point underdogs for Sunday’s game

To help us preview this NFC matchup, we’ve gone behind enemy lines with Dan Benton, the managing editor of Giants Wire.

1). How has rookie WR Kadarius Toney looked thus far?

Benton: The truth is, we've seen very little of Kadarius Toney so it's impossible to answer this question. He missed time in rookie minicamp due to a cleat issue and a minor injury, then went on to miss time over the summer due to a death in the family, COVID-19 and others injuries. In camp, Toney's "situations" (that's what the team called them) kept him off the field and he saw no action in preseason games. So far during the regular season, he's taken just 24 total snaps and has two touches for -2 yards. Meanwhile, Toney has engaged in a battle with local reporters that caused quite a stir. He's also posted several odd and questionable things on social media. Suffice it say, it's not been a great start for the first-round pick.

2). Do you believe Daniel Jones is the answer at QB?

Daniel Jones

Benton: I have believed Jones was the guy from Day 1 (as someone who actually watches Duke football regularly) and nothing I've seen has swayed that opinion. In this business, we often see writers adopt whatever the popular narrative is and then dig their heels in on it without any sort of research or film study of their own. That's precisely what happened with DJ and only now are people beginning to realize they were duped. Jones isn't a perfect quarterback at this point, but the improvements are evident and the skill is undeniable. Whether or not Jones can find a high level of success in New York remains to be seen but if he can't, he will elsewhere. It's not like he's been surrounded with any level of consistency or worthy personnel over two-plus seasons and that's a shame.

3). Who is one underrated Giants defensive player?

Benton: Blake Martinez. I know some will see that name and scoff because he's somewhat well-known, but it's wild how frequently overlooked Martinez is. He's an absolutely tackling machines and provides the glue that holds the entire unit together. He's incredibly intelligent, has good football instincts and although he's had some hiccups to start this season, is about as "steady Eddy" as it gets. The fact that he's never been named to the Pro Bowl or given an All-Pro honor is a travesty. I'd tell Falcons fans to keep an eye on him on Sunday. He does everything right.

4). How has Saquon Barkley looked in his return?

Benton: Saquon has not looked himself. There's no other way to put it. His field vision is lacking, his patience is lacking and we haven't really seen that explosiveness or game-breaking ability that defines him. That's not to say it won't come, but after a year away from the game he's not quite back into football shape and his body is taking an early beating. Time and snaps will iron those issues out but at least for now, Saquon is not the Saquon we're all accustomed to.

5). Who wins Sunday?

Benton: The Giants may be favorites but until they can prove themselves capable of winning, I simply can't pick them. I also genuinely believe the Falcons' strengths match the Giants' weaknesses (ie. covering the TE over the middle of the field, ATL defense forcing turnovers). In the end, the Giants fall to 0-3 with a 29-22 loss against Atlanta.

