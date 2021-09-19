Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 2 with Browns Wire

This week, Jared Mueller, managing editor for the Browns Wire, stops by to help take a look at the Week 2 encounter between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns

TEXANS WIRE: Does Sunday’s game become a “must-win” because the implications the Browns could go 0-2?

JARED MUELLER — Sunday’s game is a must-win for the Browns for a variety of reasons starting with going 0 – 2 to start the season but the team believes this is a game they should win as the home opener. Anything less than a victory, no matter what the circumstances, will cause a huge uprising around the team (and possibly within it).

TW: Does Odell Beckham being out for Week 2 create any concern?

JM — Beckham’s absence doesn’t create a concern for Sunday. Cleveland has weapons all over the offense including rookie Anthony Schwartz who looked great in Week 1. The concern, as noted above, is if the team loses without him on the field. He is best friends with Jarvis Landry, a leader for the team, but a loss could throw the chemistry for a loop.

TW: How is Jadeveon Clowney working out for you?

JM — As Texans fans know, the key for Clowney is health and, so far, he’s been healthy in Cleveland. His strengths are not bending the edge and getting after the quarterback, never have been. Instead, he is strong, fast and quick. He did a good job pressing the pocket on Patrick Mahomes while also being able to attack Tyreek Hill on a reverse for a big tackle for a loss. So far so good because so far so healthy.

TW: Which Browns could be great in fantasy this week?

JM — I may be slightly biased given he is on my fantasy team but I think Donovan Peoples-Jones has a good week. He was the breakout star in training camp and will get many of the Beckham snaps. He was barely used in Week 1 but that may set him up for success in Week 2.

TW: Who are some underrated Browns Houston fans should keep an eye on?

JM — Besides Peoples-Jones, David Njoku is highly underrated despite being a first-round pick. In Week 1, the Browns lined him all over the field including as the lone receiver in a 3 x 1 look. He made some big plays while also showing a continued improvement as a blocker.

TW: What is your prediction?

JM — Cleveland starts off fast on offense then chews the clock. The Browns could be starting rookie James Hudson III at left tackle with Chris Hubbard out and starter Jedrick Wills questionable. The team will want to be safe after feeling comfortable with their lead because of Hudson’s struggles in pass protection. Browns 24, Texans 17