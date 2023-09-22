Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 3 with Vikings Wire

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are about to duke it out as both teams are looking to pick up their first win.

Before the matchup, Vikings Wire managing editor Tyler Forness spoke with us about Los Angeles’ opponent.

How do you slow down such a player like Justin Jefferson?

VW: You have to have a player shadow him with physical press coverage and someone over the top. That is how we’ve seen the likes of Jaire Alexander, Darius Slay and even Jeff Okudah both slow him down and shut him down. He runs his routes with explosiveness and has the flexibility of Gumby. Jefferson is a truly special talent who is already the best non-quarterback in the league without having entered his prime yet.

A lot of Chargers fans wanted Jordan Addison in the draft. How has he already made such a big impact?

VW: Honestly, it isn’t anything special or out of the ordinary that we didn’t see at both USC and Pitt. Addison is finding ways to create separation and both of his touchdowns have come on post routes. His production has also come as the fourth option in the passing game, but he likely overtakes K.J. Osborn here shortly. Addison is just the type of player that can complement Jefferson.

How has the Brian Flores era been early on?

VW: Mixed results thus far. In week one, the defense held the Buccaneers to 90 yards in the first half and just 242 in the game as a whole. Overall, it’s been good, but the run defense against the Eagles was frustrating. The goal was to not let Hurts and the passing game beat them, but the light boxes with three edge rushers weren’t doing it. Flores challenged the Eagles to beat the Vikings with paper cuts and they obliged with 259 rushing yards.

What are you expecting from the newly signed Cam Akers?

VW: Right now, absolutely nothing. The running game issues are more than just who is playing running back. The scheme, blocking and effort in play calling are all making an impact in the poor performance in the running game. Akers has also struggled ever since tearing his Achilles tendon during August of 2021. Kevin O’Connell was there before and after Akers tore his Achilles tendon and has a sense of what the Vikings are getting, but will it matter much? Only time will tell, but I don’t see him as any semblance of a savior.

What area/position of the Vikings could determine the outcome of this game?

VW: It’s going to be all about the turnovers. The Vikings have turned it over a whopping seven times with a -6 turnover differential this season. The Chargers having not turned the ball over one single time presents an intriguing dichotomy. Who will end up regressing to the mean first? That could be the deciding factor in the game on Sunday.

Who is an under-the-radar Vikings that Chargers fans should know about?

VW: Rookie UDFA inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has not only been starting but playing well. What he doesn’t have is size. At 5’10” and 235 lbs, he succeeds most as a blitzing linebacker and he had a PFF pass-rush grade of 90.0 in week two against the Philadelphia Eagles. What he can’t do is shed a block in the running game and the Vikings can get taken advantage of in that area. When he’s blitzing, watch out.

What’s your prediction for the game?

VW: This game has the chance to get crazy. Both teams are 0-2 and have a history of crazy things happening to them that cause them to lose games. The offenses are high-octane with great weapons and quarterbacks who are both risk-averse in nature. The key to this game will be turnovers. The Vikings have turned it over seven times with the Chargers having not turned it over once. The Vikings see positive regression in this area and win an exciting shootout.

Vikings 34, Chargers 30

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire