Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 1 with Colts Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium to kickoff the first week of the 2022 regular season.

The Texans’ AFC South rivals have undergone changes throughout the offseason with the big change occurring under center. For the fourth consecutive year, the Colts will have a different starting quarterback on Opening Day, a trend that started when Andrew Luck retired during the 2019 preseason.

To preview Week 1 and get a glimpse inside Indianapolis, Kevin Hickey, managing editor of the Colts Wire, stopped by to answer a few questions about the Colts, who are 0-2 all-time against the Texans on Opening Day.

How is the belief in QB Matt Ryan?

Kevin Hickey — The belief in Matt Ryan is pretty strong entering the season. It’s clear that he brings a certain type of focus and leadership that the Colts didn’t see in Carson Wentz. How much of that will translate into improved success remains to be seen, but the reports out of camp are strong. Ryan still has enough left in the tank to move the offense through the air while his accuracy in setting up his receivers for yards after catch should be a massive improvement from last season. It’s a quarterback league so the Colts will go as far as Ryan can take them, but the feeling about the quarterback position is much more secure than it was a year ago.

Can RB Jonathan Taylor repeat as NFL rushing champion?

KH — Sure, he could. Joking aside, Taylor is going to be used as the focal point of the offense. The Colts say they want to limit his touches where they can, but keeping a player like Taylor off the field hard to do. Taylor’s explosiveness, intelligence and elusiveness will alway keep him in the mix among the leading rushers. So, yes, Taylor can do it again.

How do Colts fans like Gus Bradley?

So far, it seems to be a solid match. The Colts have been running a zone-heavy defense for the last half-decade so there is familiarity there. The addition of Bradley, along with some other additions like Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore, should make for an improved defense. But it all comes down to the pass rush. If Bradley can get the Colts churning a consistent pass rush out each week, the defense has a chance to turn into more than just solid unit.

Who are unheralded Colts players Houston fans should watch?

KH — Left tackle Matt Pryor won the job pretty handedly throughout the offseason and preseason. He’s a stout run blocker and moves well in space. Playing next to Quenton Nelson certainly makes things easier. Rookie safety Nick Cross was a third-round pick in April’s draft. He’ll be the starting strong safety next to Julian Blackmon and even though he’s just turning 21 years old this week, the Colts have praised his maturity.

Prediction

KH — The Colts handled the Texans pretty easily in 2021 and this should be no different. They still have the epic and colossal loss against the Jags that ended their season fresh in their minds so they’ll come out hungry. Colts 27, Texans 17.

