Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 5 with Panthers Wire

Through the first quarter of the 2020 season, the Atlanta Falcons (0-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-2) are two of this year’s surprise teams, but for very different reasons. The Falcons were supposed to be a few tweaks away from returning to contention, while the Panthers cut their former MVP quarterback and were expected to tank.

Things rarely go the way they’re expected to in the NFL, though. To help up us preview Atlanta’s Week 5 matchup with NFC South rival Carolina, we caught up with Tim Weaver, the managing editor of Panthers Wire.

Everything about the Panthers’ offseason suggested they was going into tank mode. How is it that the team is 2-2 considering all the changes?

TW: Most of the offseason doom and gloom was centered around the defense. A lot of analysts predicted Carolina would have the worst defense in the league. While it’s definitely been below-average, it’s far from the worst. That’s made a huge difference in terms of how competitive they have been every week. Matt Rhule and his staff also deserve a lot of credit for making them this good without having a preseason to work with.

The Panthers replaced former MVP QB Cam Newton with Teddy Bridgewater. Seeing that Newton was healthy enough to start for the Patriots in Week 1, why exactly did Carolina get rid of him?

TW: That’s the $63 million question. I thought Newton had a lot of good football left in him based on what he did early in 2018 and so far that’s proven right based on what he’s done in New England. The Panthers deserve most of the blame but for the NFL to allow Bill Belichick to get him at the price he did was inexcusable. Bridgewater is a fine starter and game manager, but his ceiling is simply nowhere close to Cam’s.

Who is stepping up in place of injured RB Christian McCaffrey?

TW: Mike Davis has been a pleasant surprise for the Panthers. We lobbied for him to be cut all offseason so the team could save $3 million in cap space. However, he’s been running decisively and making a lot of tacklers miss. Davis is also pretty good as a receiver and doesn’t drop anything thrown his way.

Where are the Panthers most vulnerable for the winless Falcons to attack in Week 5?

TW: That’s a tough one. There are some soft spots but there is no one true glaring weakness on this roster. If there is one, it’s veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who is trying and failing to take over at Luke Kuechly’s old spot. He’s been a total liability in coverage and has drawn some huge penalties at bad times.

Which team wins in Week 5 and what’s your final score prediction?

TW: I know I’m asking for trouble because the Falcons have won five in a row and 8 of 9 in this series, but I’m picking Carolina mostly based on just how awful Atlanta’s defense has been so far this season. Robby Anderson in particular could eat them up given their injuries on the back end. Panthers 33, Falcons 27.

