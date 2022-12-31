Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 17 matchup w/Packers Wire

The border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers always gets pretty contentious. There are a lot of Packers fans that reside in the state of Minnesota and things get really interesting when the two teams play each other.

This weekend is no different. The Vikings have clinched the NFC North division and could potentially clinch the number two seed on Sunday. The Packers on the other hand are riding a three-game winning streak. They essentially need to win out to get a playoff spot.

To get a better sense of where the Packers are, we spoke with Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse to better understand the Packers team.

How have the Packers turned things around after their disastrous start?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22864 122521wag

A combination of factors, certainly. The emergence of Christian Watson, more reliability along the offensive line, an uptick in takeaways on defense and the surprise ascendence of Keisean Nixon as a returner have all contributed. It didn’t hurt to play the Bears and Rams in back-to-back weeks to start the win streak, and you can bet Tua’s concussion played a factor in the second-half comeback last week.

Still, the Packers look far more dangerous on offense and special teams, and the defense is hanging in there despite losing Rashan Gary. We’ll find out a lot more about where this Packers team is at (and headed) when the Vikings arrive on Sunday.

The Packers might not have Christian Watson on Sunday. How will that impact their passing game?

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Not having Watson (hip injury) on Sunday would be a big blow. He brings the elite speed and playmaking ability down the field to the Packers offense. His speed also helps the run game as a jet motion decoy, and he’ll block like hell on the perimeter for quick screens. In big spots, Watson has become Aaron Rodgers’ go-to guy. Without him, the field would condense on offense and the big plays would become much harder to get for the Packers offense.

The defense has had their issues. What can the Vikings expect from Joe Barry’s unit?

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson (69) blocks Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Expect? More than anything, expect inconsistency. The Packers were on pace to give up 40 points and almost 600 total yards at halftime last week, but four takeaways (and one Tua concussion) turned everything around. This defense has the talent to be dominant for stretches, but coverage breakdowns and issues defending the run have been constant. The Packers really need the pass rush to show up consistently on Sunday because the Vikings have more than enough playmakers to crush any mistakes in the secondary.

Where are Packer fans at with Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Mjs Apc Packvsvikings 0911221253djp

Depends who you ask, honestly. I’m not trying to dodge the question. I’d say, overall, the frustration level with the play of the quarterback is much higher this season. Some of that is justified. Some of it isn’t. He’s been hurt, and there have been a lot of moving parts around him during a rollercoaster season. But the regression in his play is obvious in the numbers.

I sense there is an appetite for change growing alongside a deep understanding and appreciation for everything Aaron Rodgers has brought to Green Bay. It’s just a weird time right now because the Packers are on a run and attempting to save a lost season, which is exciting, but the possibility exists that massive change is on the horizon and Rodgers could be preparing to play one of his final two games at Lambeau Field.

In week one, Jaire Alexander didn’t travel with Justin Jefferson. Should we expect that to change on Sunday?

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with the football after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Except on a few occasions, Alexander hasn’t been allowed to follow receivers around this year. Maybe the Packers will change course and let Alexander chase Jefferson around all game, but I doubt it happens. Joe Barry and the Packers think they are good enough at cornerback to just play their coverages with Alexander on one side and Rasul Douglas on the other without Alexander having to follow one receiver. They might be right, but then they can’t afford any breakdowns in this specific matchup.

Jefferson made easy work of a few coverage lapses back in Week 1. And Jefferson isn’t the only danger; now the Vikings have T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn is emerging here as of late. The Packers probably know that Jefferson is going to get his yards, but the goal should be a containment of explosive plays from No. 18 while making sure the Vikings’ supporting weapons don’t go off.

