Behind enemy lines: Previewing Week 12 with Commanders Wire

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. A win would put the team back at .500 with five games remaining in the season. It won’t be easy for the Falcons, though, as injuries have begun to pile up on both sides of the ball.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, along with defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (knee). As for the Commanders, they’re awaiting the return of edge rusher Chase Young, who’s yet to make his 2022 debut.

To get the inside scoop on Sunday’s NFC showdown, we’ve gone behind enemy lines with Bryan Manning, the managing editor of Commanders Wire.

After winning 4 of 5, is the QB job Heinicke's to lose at this point?

Manning:Yes. Ron Rivera named Heinicke the starter for the rest of the season, but if you listened to his wording, he was careful. Basically, if the Commanders lose multiple games and Heinicke struggles, Carson Wentz is back in the picture. However, if Washington’s defense continues to play at its current level and Heinicke mostly avoids the big mistake, it’s job for the remainder of the season and it should be.

The Commanders are 4th in NFC East: Are they out of division race?

Manning: While the Commanders did take down the division’s top team, they remain four games behind the Eagles. That’s too much ground to make up this point. What crushed Washington was a poor start to the season. Now, the Cowboys and Giants are within striking distance for the Commanders. After Sunday’s game against the Falcons, Washington has back-to-back games against the Giants. This is a critical stretch for the Commanders, beginning Sunday. Even though they are a half-game out of the final playoff spot currently, Washington is in a good position to make a playoff run.

What does Commanders offense do well, and where does it struggle?

Manning: The Commanders have several talented playmakers in running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., and wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, but quarterback play has been inconsistent. McLaurin is a legit top-10 NFL wide receiver. Washington’s biggest issue on offense is the interior of the offensive line. Gibson and Robinson are running well despite less-than-stellar run blocking from the offensive line at times. The keys for Washington is feed McLaurin, get Samuel touches as a runner and receiver, and continue to pound away in the running game. Gibson is a dynamic player in space.

If Chase Young plays, will he be on a snap count?

Manning: Yes, don’t expect to see him play more than 12-16 plays, in Rivera’s own words. Ideally, Young’s snap counts gradually increase each week and that should start on Sunday against the Falcons, if he plays.

Who wins/Final Score prediction?

Manning: I think this game comes down to the fourth quarter. That’s been the theme for both of these teams. However, the Commanders are playing so well on defense right now, which is the difference in Sunday’s game.

Final Score: Commanders 27, Falcons 20.

