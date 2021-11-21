Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Vikings’ matchup with the Packers

The Vikings face one of their toughest tests of the season on Sunday.

Minnesota can get back to .500 with a victory in Week 11. The Vikings will have to do so against the Packers. FiveThirtyEight.com has Green Bay tied with the best chance of winning the Super Bowl currently.

The Vikings winning this game would put them squarely in the postseason conversation. Minnesota losing would lead to fans and analysts questioning the direction of this team.

We previewed this matchup with Zach Kruse of Packers Wire:

The Packers are 8-2 for a reason. Besides a few slip-ups, Green Bay has looked excellent. How can the Vikings hope to stop this team?

Photo: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

I think the best chance for the Vikings will be to take advantage of some of the Packers’ inconsistencies on offense and decisively win the battle on special teams. Of course, Kirk Cousins and the passing game will need to create big plays and scoring drives, too. The Packers are 8-2 but they are winning in different ways this season. In several games, it’s been the defense carrying the biggest weight. They haven’t scored more 30 points in a game since September, but the defense is also third in scoring overall. It’s possible the Vikings might need to survive a slugfest to win this one.

The Packers went 13-3 in both 2019 and 2020. How does this current Packers team compare to the teams of the past few seasons?

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

This team is probably more 2019 than 2020. The offense was so dominant last season, but this group is still trying to find its way through 10 games. Injuries along the offensive line and some COVID-19 issues have been difficult hurdles to get over. The Packers will be without several offensive starters on Sunday, including left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones, so it’ll be hard to get everything clicking on offense, especially at U.S. Bank Stadium. More so than anything, the Packers are a talented and resilient football team, and that’s often good enough to win games.

Matt LaFleur has been blank as the Packers head coach

Photo: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

LaFleur has been great. He’s been everything the Packers could have hoped and more. He’s helped bring out the best in Aaron Rodgers, and he created a player-led team with a rock-solid locker room. And his hire of Joe Barry is looking better and better. Really, it’s tough to argue with a 34-8 record in 42 games, and he’s only lost the one divisional game (last season vs. the Vikings). Given all the turmoil and adversity of this season, the Packers being 8-2 should have LaFleur as a front runner for Coach of the Year.

Who is the most underrated player on Green Bay?

Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin

Good question. I’ll give you one on offense and defense. For the offense, it’s Elgton Jenkins. Sure, he was a Pro Bowler last year at guard, but he’s been an excellent starter at left tackle in place of Bakhtiari. His versatility has been so important for this team. Not many teams have a player who is capable of being Pro Bowl caliber at guard and left tackle. On defense, I’m going to go with one of the safeties, Adrian Amos or Darnell Savage. Amos is so reliable in coverage and against the run, and Savage’s speed is a huge reason why the Packers don’t allow many explosive plays. They need to play well Sunday against the big-play ability of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

