Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Vikings’ game vs. the 49ers

The Vikings and 49ers are on similar trajectories.

Minnesota got back to .500 after two consecutive upset victories. San Francisco did the same thing to get to 5-5.

Barring a tie, one of these teams will continue its winning streak and add more flame to the playoff conversation fire.

We previewed the matchup with Kyle Madson of Niners Wire:

What have the 49ers done in the last two games to get back to .500?

Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

They’ve gotten back to what made them successful in 2019, and they’ve started doing some things with the passing game to help out Jimmy Garoppolo. Their wins over the Rams and Jaguars each featured more than 40 runs by the 49ers’ offense, and a swarming defense that got after the quarterback and didn’t allow a ton of yards after the catch. By pounding the ball in the run game and lengthening drives, they’ve made life easier on a defensive unit that was struggling pretty bad. It remains to be seen how this year’s 49ers can hang in a shootout, but the fact they re-established an identity in time to get to .500 by this point is encouraging after their abysmal start.

Why do you think the team has mostly switched back to Jimmy G?

Photo: Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ QB situation was always going to be a little weird, and there was never any real indication from head coach Kyle Shanahan that Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job was in danger. The only game he didn’t start was after injuring his calf against the Seahawks in Week 4. He missed Week 5 in Arizona and Trey Lance started that game. Then Garoppolo got healthy and retained the starting gig. Shanahan maintained Garoppolo gave the team the best chance to win and that he’d remain the starter as long as that was the case. It was touch-and-go there during the team’s skid of losing five-of-six, but Garoppolo’s play over the last four games has been vindication for him and for Shanahan sticking with the veteran over the No. 3 overall pick.

Story continues

Do you think San Francisco regrets offloading draft capital to move up and take Trey Lance now?

Photo: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Nah. They made the pick with his upside in mind. He started only 17 college games at the FCS level and played in just one game in 2020. His inexperience was going to put him well behind the 8-ball, and the 49ers have a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl (or at least it looked like they did when the season started). Garoppolo is the bridge for now, and Lance’s physical tools have been very apparent when he has played. A fully-developed Lance has the potential to be an All-Pro, MVP-caliber player and the 49ers took him knowing that his ceiling may be a couple years away.

Who is the most underrated player on the 49ers?

Photo: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

This is a tough one, so I’ll give you a couple to keep an eye out for Sunday. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones has developed into a really nice player over the last couple seasons. He’s one of their best run stoppers, and his athleticism really jumps off the screen when he knifes through on a pass rush. There won’t be a ton of Pro Bowl votes going his way or anything, but he’s a really good player who doesn’t get a ton of recognition. Free safety Jimmie Ward is in a similar boat, although he’s been around longer. His statistical production won’t wow anyone. His two interceptions vs. the Rams on Monday Night Football this year were his first two interceptions since 2016. He doesn’t produce a ton of turnovers, but he’s always in the right place, has terrific range and is a really good tackler.

