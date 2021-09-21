Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Thursday Night Football with Panthers Wire

The Houston Texans have a quick turnaround and need to get ready to take command of the AFC South with a win to kickoff Week 3.

The Texans get the Thursday night game, and their opponent is the interconference same place finisher, the Carolina Panthers, the fabled “17th game” on the schedule.

The Panthers are riding a 2-0 record into NRG Stadium, and second-year coach Matt Rhule, who Baylor fans are familiar with, is looking to keep the pedal to the metal.

To get ready for the prime time matchup, Anthony Rizzuti from the Panthers Wire stopped by to give a little insight into the cats from the NFC South.

Texans Wire: How surprised are Panthers fans with the 2-0 start?

AR — Fans may be a little surprised, but perhaps not in the way you might think. The Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets was looked at as a gimme, so that win didn't send any shockwaves through the fanbase. What did, though, was how they absolutely dismantled head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints offense this past Sunday. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow has surpassed any reasonable expectations that could've been had for him, as he already has this very young group playing at an astonishingly elite level. Through two games, the defense has allowed the fewest points (10.5 per game), total yards (190.0) and yards per carry (2.7) while leading in sacks (10) and third-down defense (25%). While this last win wasn't entirely stunning, the way in which they silenced an always potent offense really was.

TW: How nice is it to have Christian McCaffrey back?

AR — The world just seems like a better place when McCaffrey is playing football in it. But as far as the Carolinas go, yeah, you won't find a soul that isn't loving seeing No. 22 back. Putting aside what he's usually praised for—his home run ability as a rusher, his refined skills as receiver and his overall production—McCaffrey just makes the sport so much easier for his teammates, particularly in the passing game. As a safety valve, and a premium one at that, he takes a ton of pressure of off everyone around him and opens up opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be present in most offenses.

TW: Are we getting to see the real Sam Darnold, or is it just because of Joe Brady?

AR — While he certainly deserves some early praise, Darnold still is who he is. He hasn't, of course, been the frantic, turnover-prone guy we saw in New York. Traces of that questionable decision-making, however, have shown up a few times thus far. But, again, he's in line for some kudos given that he's protected the ball relatively well, has kept the play calls moving and has even made some filthy throws with that eye-opening arm strength that's always been there. There's just no doubting the benefit of being dropped in a much better situation with Brady, McCaffrey, Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. at his disposal.

TW: Are the Panthers still in the market for a quarterback, a la Deshaun Watson?

AR — Despite their noted interest in Watson during the offseason, the Panthers are very much dedicated to seeing this current project through with Darnold. So, no, they are not in the market for a quarterback at the moment. And, fortunately for them, that dedication is paying off right now.

TW: Who are some underrated Panthers that Houston fans need to be cognizant of?

AR — We'll give you one for each side of the ball to keep tabs on. For the offense, we'll go with tight end Dan Arnold. His chemistry with Darnold (yeah, yeah . . . Arnold and Darnold) is starting to show after a three-catch, 55-yard outing against the Saints. On defense, it's got to be Morgan Fox at the moment. After being hidden by the Los Angeles Rams for a bit, the fifth-year defense end is getting an expanded role with Carolina. He's fresh off a seven-pressure performance against one of the best offensive lines in the game.

TW: What is your prediction?

AR — This one may be closer than some are forecasting given the nature of quick turnarounds and the overall wackiness of Thursday nighters. But we'll stick with the favorites here. Carolina 24, Houston 17.

