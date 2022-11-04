Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Texas A&M vs Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies are 3-5, and the season is lost in terms of national and conference contention. But there is still a lot to play for for Jimbo Fisher’s team.

On Saturday, a team in a similar situation to the Aggies, the 4-4 Florida Gators led by Billy Napier will make the trip to College Station in a game that many thought would hold much greater significance at the start of the year.

Ahead of this matchup at Kyle Field, Aggies Wire caught up with Adam Dubbin of Gators Wire to get his take on the Gators, and where Billy Napier’s program is headed.

Anthony Richardson started the season on fire, how has his play tailed off since Week 1?

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls to his team during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Georgia Bulldogs outlasted the Florida Gators 42-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Basically it comes down to two factors: inexperience and fragility. Last season, Richardson’s reps were rather limited by both his backup role behind Emory Jones as well as his injury issues. Week 1 had the advantage of the element of surprise along with a full summer to prepare for the Gators. Since then, his performances have been hindered by a limited playbook due to the new coaching staff and philosophy, his inability to avoid in-game injuries and simply his lack of reps when the heat is on. As a redshirt sophomore, this is not terrible disconcerting, and hopefully, Napier will be able to help him address those issues before next season.

There seems to be some turmoil surrounding the Florida program (Brenton Cox dismissal, transfer rumors etc.) what's the vibe with the fan base about the first year under Billy Napier?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws the ball past Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The recent departure and dismissal of players from the program certainly hang a dark cloud over Billy Napier and his staff, but the general consensus has been to stay the course as the new regime institutes an upgraded culture and philosophy in Gainesville. The fanbase still has its pollyannas as well as its cynics, but anyone with a level mind knows that it takes time to dredge a team out of the dump that Dan Mullen left it in.

There are 3 Gators who average over 6 yards per carry on the ground, who is the biggest threat on the ground?

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs with the ball during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

In terms of running backs, Montrell Johnson Jr. has the edge on Trevor Etienne, though the latter has a much higher ceiling and will cause a lot of trouble for Florida’s opponents in the seasons to come. As for Anthony Richardson, his passing game is directly connected to his running game, so the threat he presents on the ground is double-edged in that it also improves the passing game as well.

Who will be the X-factor in Saturday's game for UF?

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) and offensive line line up on the of scrimmage with Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and defensive line during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

aking of the running game, Johnson’s success on the ground as well as optimal pass and run protection for Richardson means that the offensive line will be a critical piece of the puzzle. All of this rests on the shoulders of lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, who has been a critical part of Florida’s emerging ground game as well as a bulwark for the passing game. He dealt with some recent injuries but appears to be back up to speed in time for this game.

What’s your score prediction, with an explanation for the outcome?

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Evan Stewart #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies is congratulated by teammates after a first quarter touchdown reception during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

My personal score prediction was 28-24 in favor of Florida before the announcement of Cox’s dismissal. Subsequently, I awarded the win to the Aggies after a shift in my prediction by a touchdown, 31-28. However, the Gators Wire composite prediction came out nearly even, as the five of us cumulatively came to a final score in favor of TAMU by just a single point. It should no doubt be a close one in College Station this Saturday.

Texas A&M 26, Florida 25

