Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans’ Week 4 with Chargers Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 4 showdown Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

In some ways, the game is a “scene of the crime” type of rematch as the Chargers return to the venue where their playoff hopes started to take a tumble with a 41-29 loss to the Texans, who were wearing their Deep Steel Blue uniforms.

To preview where exactly Los Angeles is at with a 1-2 record, Gavino Borquez from the Chargers Wire stopped by to field some questions and provide a comprehensive look into the AFC West club ahead of the Week 4 encounter.

What's the answer with OT Rashawn Slater out?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

GB — It will be rookie Jamaree Salyer, who was announced as the new starter at left tackle by Brandon Staley on Wednesday. Salyer was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers this April to play him at guard, but he was one of the best left tackles in the country at Georgia last season. It’s not often that you’re more confident in a rookie playing his first career game over a former starter, especially on the offensive line, but Storm Norton gave up eight pressures in just 25 snaps against Jacksonville. Salyer might be a temporary option while LA continues to peruse the free agent market, but it’s the best they got.

Will the pass rush be better than it was in Week 16 last year?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

GB — Jerry Tillery logged the only sack for the Chargers last season, but Joey Bosa was out for that game with COVID. Bosa will also be out for this one after a groin strain landed him on IR Wednesday, but the Chargers also have Khalil Mack, who’s been fantastic through three games. On the other side, Chris Rumph and Kyle Van Noy will be the main players rotating on the edge. Rumph is still a work in progress, but he’s shown flashes as a pass rusher. Theoretically, he and Mack should be enough to move the needle from Week 16 last season, when the Chargers started Uchenna Nwosu and a combination of Kenneth Murray and Emeke Ebgule on the edges.

Story continues

How has Justin Herbert grown from Year 2 to Year 3?

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

GB — Herbert’s efforts against Jacksonville were just short of superhuman, as he still made all the throws fans expected from him while nursing fractured rib cartilage. Going into the season, the focus was on Herbert’s pre-snap acumen. He’s had his ups and downs there, especially against Kansas City, who did a great job of disguising their looks and forcing Herbert to check into bad plays. Other than that, the growth has been mostly about consistency. Those highlight throws you saw once or twice a game last year are happening three or four times a game now.

Are the Chargers losing ground in the AFC West?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

GB — I’m not quite ready to say that, primarily because the other teams in the division have had their fair share of issues to start the season. Denver in particular, doesn’t look fantastic despite being 2-1. Something in Vegas isn’t quite clicking between Derek Carr and Davante Adams yet. Kansas City just lost to a Colts team that runs the same defense on every play. Of course, the injuries to Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Joey Bosa don’t help LA’s case. But the offseason narratives at Chargers training camp were about competition and preparedness. Brandon Staley, for better or worse, believes this team has the backups to step up and still compete.

Who are some unheralded Chargers to look out for?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

GB — I think Salyer will be the big one to look out for in his first career start and game at a position he hasn’t played since last season at Georgia. DeAndre Carter has also been one of LA’s best receivers so far and will continue to have a bigger role whether Keenan Allen is playing or not. Rookie defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia put together a great week last season as a rotational guy. Asante Samuel Jr. probably doesn’t count as unheralded by this point, but I think he hasn’t gotten the recognition he deserves for the way he’s played so far this season.

What is your prediction?

texans-upset-chargers-41-29-twitter-reacts

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

GB — The run defense is much improved, so presumably, Rex Burkhead won’t run for 149 yards this time. LA has also been better about creating pressure this season, which is one of Davis Mills’ weaknesses as a second-year quarterback. My main concern is whether or not the Chargers can keep the ball moving given the structure of their offense and the way they match up as they try to adjust to Salyer at left tackle and potentially Will Clapp at center for the second consecutive week. 27-17, Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire