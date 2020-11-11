Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans’ Week 10 matchup with Browns Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Cleveland Browns for a Week 10 showdown at FirstEnergy Stadium at 12:00 p.m. CT Sunday.

Jeff Risdon from the Browns Wire, a familiar byline around these parts, took time to answer some questions and provide a broad preview of Houston’s upcoming opponent.

Texans Wire: Where is Baker Mayfield with COVID?

Jeff Risdon: Mayfield was in contact with a Browns staffer who tested positive. That happened Sunday, which is when Baker went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mayfield himself did not test positive and will be eligible to get back to practice after passing five straight days of COVID-19 tests. He should be good to go for Sunday, though he can’t practice until at least Thursday.

TW: How much are Browns fans just loving being above .500 at the midway point for the first time since 2014?

JR: Most fans are happy about the progress and about being relevant. Having said that, the blowout losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore are definitely sandbags keeping the hype and excitement balloons from fully launching.

TW: Nick Chubb comes off the IR. Is he going to be available for the Texans game?

JR: All expectations are that Chubb will play. He’ll split the backfield with Kareem Hunt. Getting Chubb back is huge. He still leads the NFL in runs over 20 yards even though he’s missed the last four games. Right guard Wyatt Teller could also return and he’s the top-graded run blocker at guard per PFF across the entire league.

TW: Does Romeo Crennel have a special place in the hearts of Browns fans?

JR: It’s impossible to hate on Romeo Crennel. He was a popular figure when he coached the Browns (2005-2008) and was the last coach to produce a winning season, in 2007. Absence and time have made the heart grow fonder, for sure.

TW: Who are some unheralded Browns players that Texans fans need to keep an eye on?

JR: Cornerback Terrance Mitchell has played very well opposite Denzel Ward on the outside. He’s made Browns fans forget about Greedy Williams, the 2019 second-round pick who remains out. Rookie TE Harrison Bryant has emerged as a quality red zone threat. This is the kind of matchup where reserve DE Porter Gustin can post an impact play or two; he’s outplayed starter Olivier Vernon most of the season. Punter Jamie “The Scottish Hammer” Gillan is a good one, too.

TW: What is your prediction?

JR: Two bad defenses should mean high scoring. I like the Browns coming off a bye week and being rested and refocused. Getting Chubb back and pairing him with Hunt, as well as Mayfield’s solid work off play-action and bootlegs, will be too much for the Houston defense. Browns, 36-33