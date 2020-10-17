Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans’ Week 6 AFC South battle with the Titans

The Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans in a Week 6 matchup that opens up the Texans’ second divisional series of the year. Mike Moraitis, managing editor of the Titans Wire, helped preview the game at Nissan Stadium Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Texans Wire: Do Titans fans feel vindicated that the AFC Title Game appearance wasn’t a fluke?

Mike Moraitis: I don’t think Titans fans ever really thought it was a fluke. After Ryan Tannehill was named the starter, the Titans were 7-3 with him at the helm in the final 10 regular-season games, so their overall mark of 9-7 was a bit misleading. I will say there was some doubt about this team’s viability for this year after the first three games were all close and the Titans didn’t look great, but that was put to bed after Tennessee crushed Buffalo in Week 5.

TW: How key was it to keep the band together with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry?

MM: Very important, especially with an abbreviated offseason that didn’t leave a ton of time for preparation. While continuity is important, chemistry is right up there with it, and it’s clear that this team has plenty of it after going through so much last season. I truly believe this Titans team is built different and has great things ahead of it this season.

TW: Can the Texans have Arthur Smith as head coach?

MM: NO! But in all seriousness, I could definitely see the Texans poaching Smith next year, as it serves a two-fold purpose: Houston gets its new head coach and hurts the Titans by taking their offensive coordinator. In an article I recently wrote, I told Titans fans to keep it in the back of their head that maybe Bill O’Brien could be the Titans’ next offensive coordinator if Smith moves on, as he and head coach Mike Vrabel are close. Scary thought, but Vrabel loves guys he’s familiar with, and O’Brien certainly qualifies as such.

TW: Which Texan is helping out more: Johnathan Joseph or Jadeveon Clowney?

MM: I think both players have left their mark in different ways, but I’d have to go with Joseph for one simple reason: the Titans have been short-handed at corner this season, whether due to injury, COVID-19, or both. Adoree’ Jackson hasn’t played a game yet, and rookies Krisitan Fulton and Chris Jackson have both missed time. The Titans have pretty good depth at outside linebacker and Clowney has yet to record a sack, so I think the edge goes to Joseph thus far.

TW: What underrated Titans should Texans fans look for Sunday?

MM: Kalif Raymond. This is going to be a game in which the Titans run a lot on Houston’s poor run defense, and you’re going to see Ryan Tannehill take at least one deep shot off play-action that will inevitably go to Raymond, who is Tennessee’s best deep threat. Raymond has a knack for making big gains, so I expect to see at least one from him on Sunday based on the matchup.

TW: What is your prediction for the game?

MM: Derrick Henry is going to run wild in this game. However, I think the Texans keep it close throughout by using their speed in the receiving corps. to their advantage, but a late Titans touchdown makes it look a bit more one-sided than it really will be. Titans, 35-24