Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing matchup between Washington vs. San Francisco 49ers

With a couple of 5-7 teams that are going to need to do everything they can over the next few weeks in order to keep their seasons alive heading into the playoffs, the game between the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers holds some huge importance on Sunday.

The 49ers have been slipping as of late, dropping four of their last five games and falling into last place in the NFC West. Meanwhile, Washington is as hot as they’ve been in years, riding a three-game winning streak with a real chance at making the playoffs. So what can we expect to see when these two teams meet on Sunday? Will Washington’s defense be too much for Nick Mullens, or will offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan be able to scheme up something that knows Washington off of the healer that they’ve been on?

To preview this, we had a chat with Kyle Madson, of Niners Wire, to preview it all.

Will momentum be the key?

Washington Wire: Both Washington and San Francisco sit with 5-7 records and an outside-looking-in perspective on the playoffs at the moment, But Washington is hot, coming off of a three-game winning streak, while the 49ers have dropped four of their last five games. Do you think momentum will play a big factor in this one? KM: It absolutely could. The 49ers were riding high off a big win over the Rams in Week 12 before COVID-19 restrictions from Santa Clara County (where the 49ers' stadium and facility are) eliminated participation in contact sports of any kind. That forced the team, without warning, to uproot itself and relocate to Glendale, Ariz. where they'll share a stadium with the Cardinals. Their first game there was a 34-24 thumping at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Now they're on the outside looking in at the playoff picture having just gotten torched by Josh Allen. Players may wind up deciding they'd rather go home to their families than continue going all out for a postseason spot that may never materialize. This 49ers group is prideful and super competitive, but in the midst of a pandemic where they'll have to be away from their families for a month or so, human nature could very easily set in and Washington could see a more subdued version of the team that knocked off the Rams just two weeks ago.

Story continues

Was Trent Williams worth the price?

WW: Among the many connections that are there between Washington and San Francisco, Trent Williams is undoubtedly the most interesting, considering the turmoil in D.C. that saw him demand a trade last year. What’s your impression of him this year? Was he worth the picks you gave up to get him? KM: Yeah, a future third and a fifth is a steal for a player of Williams' caliber. There was definitely rust out of the gate, but he hasn't allowed a sack since Week 5 and he's as good as ever in Kyle Shanahan's run scheme. San Francisco, in order to keep Williams, will need to pay him something north of $23 million per year, and it won't even be a hard decision. He's been that good and he's said all the right things about wanting to stay in the Bay Area. If San Francisco could get a player of his caliber every year for a couple of mid-round picks, they should.

Who's the guy to worry about at RB?

WW: There has been a revolving door at the running back position in SF this year, mainly due to injuries to a number of different guys. For the most part, everyone seems to be healthy at the moment, but Kyle Shanahan kept a running-back-by-committee game plan going last week, with Raheem Mostert taking a step back out of the leading role and splitting carries pretty evenly with Jeff Wilson Jr. Is that something we can expect going forward? KM: I thought something might be up with Mostert when he went for 22 yards on his first three carries against the Bills. Those all came on San Francisco's first drive. He got a couple of goal-line carries later in the first quarter. After that, he only had four attempts. Part of it was a game script with Josh Allen slinging the ball all over the field and getting up double digits at half, but it felt like Mostert might be hurt. He confirmed Thursday that the high ankle sprain that kept him out between Weeks 6 and 12 will continue bothering him throughout the season. He's the 49ers' best back and they're going to give him opportunities, but I'm assuming we'll see a lot of Jeff Wilson down the stretch as well, especially in the red zone where Wilson's physical running style is beneficial.

How do you beat Washington?

WW: You could argue that the 49ers are catching Washington at a good time this week, with rookie RB Antonio Gibson ruled out with a turf toe injury, but there are still a few ways that Washington can beat you. If you were Shanahan, what’s the No. 1 thing you’re preaching to your team this weekend to make sure you take care of in order to win? KM: For the love of all that is holy, block someone. The interior of the 49ers' offensive line has been downright putrid at times this year with fourth-string center Daniel Brunskill now in (he's also the starting right guard) and rookie fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz -- third-stringer -- starting at right guard. Washington's slew of playmakers on the defensive line could wind up having a field day against that duo. San Francisco's offense won't be able to operate if the middle of the offensive line spends all day collapsing. I'm expecting a lot of misdirection stuff and a ton of action to the edges to help mitigate some of the impact Washington can have in the middle of the line of scrimmage. We've seen them be successful with that in slowing down Rams DL Aaron Donald, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy with the revolving door of first-round picks the Football Team rolls out on the defensive front.

Who wins?

WW: Both teams desperately need this victory to stay in the wildcard picture going forward, but only one team will come out on top. Who do you think that is, and why? KM: This depends a little bit on where the 49ers are mentally. If they're just spent, I think Washington wins something like 24-13 and it may not even be that close. However, I think San Francisco gives it one last push before throwing in their collective towels. They got embarrassed against the Bills and coming back with a strong outing against a team riding high off a great win over Pittsburgh would be a good way to help salvage a dismal couple of weeks. It probably won't be pretty, but I think the 49ers strap up to pull off a good win that puts them back in the playoff conversation. 49ers 20, Washington 18