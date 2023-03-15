Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Iowa-Auburn in the NCAA Tournament

Tipoff is rapidly approaching between No. 8 seed Iowa and No. 9 seed Auburn in a first-round contest in the Midwest Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) has made four consecutive appearances in March Madness and is up against an Auburn (20-12, 10-8 SEC) team that has made a deep run recently under former Iowa assistant Bruce Pearl.

What’s there to know about Auburn before this contest tips off? Let’s go behind enemy lines with Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones to preview the Tigers.

Trio of stars

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Who are several names from Auburn that Iowa fans should familiarize themselves with?

Johni Broome has been the do-it-all guy all season long. He can shoot well plus win the battle at the glass. Wendell Green Jr. is another one to watch. He has the “If I do well, then we all do well” persona. If he is playing well, the team usually follows. Finally, Jaylin Williams has quietly had a great season as well. I expect him to be another threat for Auburn.

Starting fast, closing slowly

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn started the season 16-3 before losing nine of 13 to close the regular season and SEC Tournament. Which team is Iowa getting and what went well early for the Tigers versus poorly of late?

Foul trouble and rebounding are usually the common features of an Auburn loss. In close losses to Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama, Auburn allowed those teams to go to the free-throw line more frequently. Rebounding has been a bit of an issue of late as well. In the SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas last Thursday, the Razorbacks pulled down 18 more rebounds than Auburn did. There was also a wide discrepancy in rebounds in the blowout loss to Kentucky on Feb. 25.

Sticking close to home

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

What type of factor is it that the game is being played in Birmingham, Ala., in your mind?

There will be a huge gathering of Auburn fans, as has been the case all season for Auburn away games. Since the popularity of Auburn basketball has grown since the Final Four run in 2019, it has become more of a challenge to find affordable tickets at home as opposed to games played on the road, which has caused Auburn fans to flock to away games to see their team play, and I expect Birmingham to present the same atmosphere. However, Auburn is 4-8 away from home. So, the Tigers will need to hold up their end of the deal by letting the energy of the arena flow through them.

Story continues

How Iowa wins

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Why does Iowa win this game?

Auburn will need to find a way to shut down Kris Murray. If Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca play consistently against Auburn’s defense, then Iowa could do enough to emerge as a winner.

How Auburn wins

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Why does Auburn win this game?

Auburn’s defense can play well enough to keep them in the game, but a solid offensive effort from multiple players should be enough to win. Players such as Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and K.D. Johnson will need to hold their own alongside Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. by scoring an adequate amount of points and by creating more offensive opportunities through rebounding.

Scouting the Midwest Region

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

What are your thoughts on the Midwest Region as a whole?

The Midwest Region has plenty of sneaky good teams that could challenge, or even upset, No. 1 Houston. Texas A&M has impressed me this season, and Penn State has gotten hot at a good time. I could see either of those teams testing Texas in the second round in an effort to make it to the Sweet Sixteen.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire