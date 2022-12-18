Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Eagles’ Week 15 matchup with Bears Wire

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts returned to the scene of his worst game and led Philadelphia with 217 yards passing and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

The Birds will now turn their attention to the rebuilding Chicago Bears, who have a young star of their own at quarterback.

Justin Fields is hoping for the same jump in the potential that has Hurts among the NFL’s MVP candidates.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire to get the scoop on the Eagles’ Week 15 opponent.

Here are seven questions with Bears Wire:

Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts share some similarities as dual-threat quarterbacks looking to grow into more efficient passers. Where has the Bears’ young quarterback improved the most since entering the NFL?

I think Fields’ decision-making has been the biggest factor, even from where he started this second season. You could see it earlier this year that Fields lacked trust in his offensive line, which has struggled mightily in pass protection, and an underwhelming receiving corps, who have struggled to get separation. There would be times when receivers were open, but Fields would hesitate to let it rip. But Luke Getsy opting to fit his offense to Fields’ skillset – including utilizing his mobility, getting him out of the pocket and getting him into a quick rhythm – has paid dividends. What we’re seeing now is a confident quarterback that is just going out there and playing his game, and he’s making big plays in both the run and pass game with one of the worst rosters in the league.

Matt Eberflus and Nick Sirianni both developed under Frank Reich in Indianapolis before landing their first head coaching job. What has the former defensive coordinator done right in his first year on the job? Where can Eberflus improve the most?

Eberflus has implemented the kind of culture that this young team really needed. Obviously, there was some skepticism, especially when Flus came in with his H.I.T.S. principle. But it didn’t take long for the players to buy in, as well as respect the accountability and standard in place. I think he’s also handled this 3-10 season well, especially when it comes to keeping his players focused and motivated. I don’t think there’s a glaring area where Flus needs to improve. Maybe just more experience will help things run even more smoothly. Flus has done a good job of stepping back and handling things as the head coach and dividing responsibilities, including defensive play calling, to his coaches, which has really helped him.

The Bears are 22nd in total offense but lead the NFL in rushing. Is the current offensive formula sustainable? What’s David Montgomery’s ceiling as a running back with Fields as the teams’ quarterback and primary ball carrier at times?

The Bears have been the league’s top rushing offense since the beginning of the year, and the most impressive thing has been that they’ve sustained that success despite teams knowing that’s exactly what they’re going to do. Now, obviously, Fields has been a big part of that, and he’s made defenses pay with his legs. The hope is Chicago can find a more balanced approach moving forward, where we see more focus on the passing game. That should change next season, especially as the Bears look to surround Fields with a better supporting cast. Montgomery has been a dependable back since his rookie season, and he’s proven on numerous occasions that he can handle the workload in this run-heavy offense. But he hasn’t been the running back that’s thrived most in the wide-zone run scheme. That’s been Khalil Herbert, who has also shown he can carry the load.

What makes Jaquan Brisker so special at safety? Can he be a player that Alan Williams builds his defense around?

Brisker is everything you want in a young, defensive player that can be someone you build around. He plays with a physicality that’s impressive and impactful, and he’s proven to be a nice complement at strong safety to Eddie Jackson. Matt Eberflus even admitted that Brisker is way ahead of where they expected him to be in his development in his rookie season. Brisker leads the team in sacks (3), is fourth in tackles (73) and has a couple of takeaways to his name (an interception and forced fumble). Counter that with the fact that he’s been doing it with one of the worst front sevens in the league, and it’s clear Brisker has a bright future ahead of him

With such a young roster, who are some of the building blocks, or under-the-radar players to watch on offense and defense?

On offense, it’s obviously quarterback Justin Fields, who’s made huge strides since the mini-bye week. Fields has benefitted from Luke Getsy’s scheme, as well as the decision to utilize his elite athleticism, which has made Fields arguably the most dangerous running QB in the league. He’s also improved in the passing game, although he’s down his top wideouts. Teven Jenkins has thrived in his new role at right guard, where he’s been Chicago’s best offensive lineman. Running back Khalil Herbert has benefited most from Getsy’s scheme, where he’s been a huge contributor in a reserve role, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, which leads all qualifying running backs. Herbert’s role could change next season with David Montgomery set to hit free agency. On defense, rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are certainly building blocks for this defense moving forward. The secondary has been the biggest strength of this struggling defense, although it hasn’t always shown given Chicago’s lack of a pass rush. Brisker has been a stud from the beginning and Gordon is settling into his role after a rough start. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn has made a huge impact since taking over the starting middle linebacker job after Roquan Smith was traded. Sanborn has been consistent in his five starts, and he certainly appears to be making a strong case for a starting role.

What is the Bears’ biggest reason for optimism outside of Justin Fields going forward down the stretch of this season into 2023?

I think it’s the resources GM Ryan Poles has to work with this offseason when he builds this team around Fields. Poles tore this roster down to the foundation and is building it back up, so it’s nice that the Bears are projected to have the most salary cap space in the NFL, north of $120 million. They also have eight draft picks, including what’s looking like a top-three selection to land another building block for this team (or to trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire additional picks). The Eagles present the perfect blueprint for what the Bears hope to build, and they got the most important piece in Fields already.

Who wins and why?

This game could get ugly quickly for the Bears. While I’ll be watching for how Justin Fields fares against a dominant Eagles defense, it’s Chicago’s defense that worries me most. They haven’t been able to stop anybody – be it through the air or on the ground – with their depleted roster. Philadelphia is the better team, simple as that, and they should roll by halftime. Eagles 41, Bears 24

