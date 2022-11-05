Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Dolphins’ Week 9 matchup with Bears Wire

The Miami Dolphins are looking to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier, as Mike McDaniel’s team is looking to win their third game in a row and sixth of the year.

Miami is coming off their first win over an NFC North opponent this season, beating the Detroit Lions 31-27. The Dolphins were able to flip a switch defensively at half after allowing 27 points in the first two quarters, shutting the Lions out for the remainder of the game.

Before the Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, we caught up with managing editor Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire to get some inside information on the Dolphins’ opponent.

Here are six questions with Bears Wire:

Chicago traded up to select Justin Fields last season. How is his development coming midway through his second year?

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Barbieri: The last two weeks have really felt like a turning point for Fields. I’m not going to lie, it was ugly earlier this season when it looked like he had regressed beyond his rookie season. Not that he’s been in the best circumstances with a struggling offensive line, poor weapons and a first-time play caller. But he was also making some of the same mistakes we’d seen from him in the past. Although, things really clicked in Week 7’s win over the Patriots, when Luke Getsy utilized Fields’ mobility, which also helped make up for the deficiencies on the offensive line. Fields is playing with confidence, he’s using his legs as a weapon and he’s getting more comfortable in the passing game, which remains a work in progress. Now that he has a shiny new weapon in Chase Claypool, it’ll be exciting to see how Fields develops in the passing game over the final nine games.

With the trade deadline passing, the Bears sent out two defensive leaders in Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Who is the next guy to take that step as a leader?

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Barbieri: Safety Eddie Jackson is quite literally stepping into that leadership role. Both Quinn and Smith were defensive captains, and Jackson (along with defensive tackle Justin Jones) were named permanent captains in their place. This is a very young defense (entire roster, really), and Jackson has been setting a good example since the start of the season. He’s had a nice bounce back year, where he’s tied for the most interceptions this season (4). Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also spoke about stepping into more a leadership role now that those guys are gone.

Adding Chase Claypool seems to be a great move from an outsider’s perspective. How will he help this offense?

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Barbieri: Claypool is exactly what the doctor ordered for this struggling passing game. He’s a big-bodied receiver capable of stretching the field and making explosive plays. While Fields has been hailed for his ability to use his legs, many people forget his deep ball is one of his strengths. He hasn’t had the chance to utilize it given the underwhelming group around Darnell Mooney. That changes with Claypool in the game, where now you have two wideouts capable of getting separation and making plays in the downfield passing game. With the move coming midseason, it also allows Fields and Claypool nine games to develop chemistry before breaking for the offseason.

Like Miami, Chicago changed head coaches this offseason, and even brought in a new GM. How much of an improvement has it been over the last regime so far?

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Barbieri: While the records will be, at best the same, it’s been night and day between this new Bears regime with GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. Poles is tearing down the roster so he can build it back out, and it’s safe to say no one outside of Fields is probably safe. He’s stuck to his guns – parting ways with aging veterans (or those who he can’t see in Chicago) and biding his time until a 2023 offseason where Chicago is slated to have $120 million in salary cap space. Poles also seems to be shifting the focus from prioritizing defense to offense, which is what fans have been clamoring for. Then there’s Eberflus, who is a breath of fresh air after Matt Nagy. With Eberflus, it feels like the adult is in the room. He set clear expectations from the start, which his team has followed. They haven’t been without their mistakes, but this is a team that’s never going to stop competing. It’s how they bounced back last week against the Cowboys before things got out of hand. The team has bought into the culture Eberflus has implemented, and it’s been a success (in every way except the record).

If you could take any past Bear and add him to this team to make them instant contenders, who would it be and why?

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Barbieri: I mean, the Bears quite a few holes on the roster, so it would take more than one player to make them contenders. But it’s certainly an interesting question. Given the offensive line has struggled in pass protection, I’d like to bring Hall of Fame LT Jimbo Covert out of retirement. There are several concerns along the line – tackle among them – but I’d appreciate Fields’ blindside being more than covered.

Who will walk out of this Week 9 matchup with a win?

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Barbieri: It was interesting to see the Lions keep things close for a while last week, an indication that perhaps Chicago can do the same. The defense lost its two biggest stars in Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, and they just gave up a season-high 42 points last week to the Cowboys. But the hope is Justin Fields can turn it on again, this time for the home crowd, and the thought of the Bears getting into a shootout with Miami is exciting. But the Dolphins are the more talented team, and they should leave Soldier Field with a win. Dolphins 35, Bears 27

