Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Commanders’ Week 1 game w/Cards Wire

Week 1 is finally here. The Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals from FedEx Field in the first game of the Josh Harris era.

The Cardinals look nothing like the team Washington faced in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Kyler Murray is still Arizona’s quarterback but remains on the sideline as he rehabs from knee surgery. Arizona has a new head coach in former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

It’s been a strange few weeks for the Cardinals, who cut presumed starting quarterback Colt McCoy in training camp and traded for Joshua Dobbs. Now it appears Dobbs will start under center for Arizona.

We’ve discussed this game from a Commanders’ perspective, but we wanted to learn more about the Cardinals. Therefore, we turned to Cards Wire managing editor Jess Root, who gave us some excellent insight into the Arizona Cardinals.

What are your early impressions of new head coach Jonathan Gannon?

I’m super impressed, actually. I’m a big believer in his very intentional way of leadership. He demands details and is a stickler for the little things, fining players for being late or phones going off in meetings. At the same time, he preaches service leadership for players. He sets the standard, pushes competition, and won’t give guys days off except for injuries, but also believes in serving players instead of commanding them. I view him as a less abrasive Jim Harbaugh, which I think is the right type of coach.

What did fans think of that “motivational speech?”

Nationally, there has been a lot of mocking. However, Cardinals fans probably took it differently. The Adam Schefter retweet of the promo clip for the full episode of the team’s docuseries “Flight Plan” had more than 8 million views. The full episode that had more of the speech in the team meeting in its full context had about 40,000 views. It was no more ridiculous than Robert Saleh’s eagle and crow speech on “Hard Knocks.” It was a message more for the fringe roster players than the guys already motivated to be great.

Who are some playmakers outside of Hollywood Brown the Commanders should be concerned with?

The three players on offense that will be key are RB James Conner and TE Trey McBride. TE Zach Ertz will be key if he can play a decent amount (he is coming off an ACL tear). They will be the players to challenge the linebackers and safeties.

Safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson are very good. But watch for DL L.J. Collier, the former Seahawks first-round pick. He has been disruptive from the interior.

What type of offense will the Cardinals run in 2023?

Against Washington, probably not a very good one with Josh Dobbs starting! More seriously, OC Drew Petzing comes from a line of West Coast guys — Kevin Stefanski, Pat Shurmur, etc. They want to establish the run, use play action, and get the ball out quickly. The running backs and tight ends will be productive in the passing game.

Would you say the defense is ahead of the offense?

I don’t know. The offense showed little in the preseason. The starting defense didn’t allow any points but played only a handful of series. I think the defense has the potential to be better than expected, while I expect little from the offense while Kyler Murray is out.

Do you have a prediction on a breakout player?

I’m gonna pick three overall — defensively, Collier and CB Marco Wilson, who will primarily cover Terry McLaurin. On offense, I’ll say [tight end Trey] McBride.

Prediction

I expect nothing from Arizona’s offense, especially against Washington’s front. But I think the defense can limit the scoring of Washington, whose unit is projected by ESPN to be the worst in the league. Washington wins, but it is a hard-to-watch sludgefest. The Cardinals cover the seven-point spread, but the Commanders win 16-10.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire