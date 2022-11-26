Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Commanders’ Week 12 matchup with Falcons Wire

The Washington Commanders [6-5] have another stiff test Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons [5-6] come to FedEx Field.

Both teams are battling for playoff positioning and cannot afford another NFC loss. The Commanders sit a half-game behind Seattle for the NFC’s final playoff spot, while the Falcons are a half-game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

For the Commanders, quarterback Taylor Heinicke will make his sixth consecutive start. He is 4-1 as the team’s starting quarterback this season. Also, the Commanders could potentially have defensive end Chase Young back on the field Sunday — albeit on a limited basic.

To preview the Falcons, we sat down with Falcons Wire managing editor Matt Urben to gain some intel on Atlanta.

How do you view how Marcus Mariota has played this year?

Matt Urben: Mariota has been about average this season with some really low moments. The Falcons offense has looked better overall with a mobile QB under center, but Mariota has been maddeningly inconsistent as a passer. He lacks a feel for the position and plays more like a rookie than an eight-year veteran. However, Atlanta is in position to potentially win the mediocre NFC South with Mariota at QB. And considering how much the team leans on the ground game, some of the criticism is slightly overblown.

Are fans calling for rookie Desmond Ridder?

MU: A big portion of the fan base has been calling for Ridder for weeks. Things hit rock bottom for Mariota in Week 10, but head coach Arthur Smith stuck with his starting QB and the team bounced back in Week 11. Ridder looked good in the preseason. though, and seemed to have a good feel for the pocket. In his first preseason game, Ridder threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Lions. Unless Mariota seriously falls apart over the next few weeks, it seems unlikely that the team will make the switch this season. Although, if it were up to me, I’d give Ridder a look sooner rather than later.

Is the Falcons' offensive line a strength or weakness?

MU: I’d say it’s a strength, but it definitely has some major weaknesses. While the Falcons are one of the best run-blocking teams in the NFL, they struggle with pass protection. Right guard Chris Lindstrom is a stud and both tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary have been solid this season. Atlanta struggles to protect up the middle, particularly at center and left guard. Overall, this unit is miles ahead of where it was in 2021.

How much will the Falcons miss Kyle Pitts?

MU: As fantasy football players can attest to, Pitts had been mostly invisible prior to his injury, so his loss won’t be as devastating as you would assume. Nonetheless, Pitts was a great decoy even when he wasn’t getting the ball and his contributions in the running game are underrated. Plus, there are few people on this planet capable of doing what Pitts can do at his size. It’s a big loss, but the team’s passing attack wasn’t exactly a juggernaut with their star tight end in the lineup this season.

What are your thoughts on the Falcons defense?

MU: Atlanta’s defense has some major flaws, but they’re scrappy and they play extremely hard under DC Dean Pees. The Falcons have struggled against the pass, and they have been dead last in passing yards allowed per game for the majority of the season. This unit is actually pretty solid against the run, though. The secondary should improve with A.J. Terrell back at corner. Atlanta has a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy on defense, and they will bend quite a bit. The pass rush has been underwhelming for the most part, although the team is coming off a four-sack performance in Week 11.

Prediction

MU: This is a game that I have a tough time predicting. Atlanta has been competitive in all but two games this season, but Washington has a better all-around roster. I think the Falcons hang around long enough to steal the game with a late field goal. Falcons 24, Commanders 23.

