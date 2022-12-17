Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 15 matchup with Eagles Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-10) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to come out of the bye week strong.

But the Bears face a tall task in going up against arguably the NFL’s best team, where the Eagles are strong in all three phases. These teams couldn’t be more different. While Philadelphia is contending for a Super Bowl title, Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire to get the scoop on the Bears’ Week 15 opponent.

Here are six questions with Eagles Wire:

The Eagles are flying high at 12-1 this season and seem destined to make a Super Bowl run. At this point, what stands in between Philly and making it to the big game?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Erby: Injuries and the inability to stop a stout running game are really the only things that can derail this team. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has experienced the Wild Card round of the playoffs and now he’s simply reaping the benefits of going 9-8 and entering the playoffs last season as the 7th seed. Key players are returning from injury and Philadelphia needs to avoid losing a key player or peaking too early down the stretch.

Many had written off Jalen Hurts, who’s proving everyone wrong with an MVP-caliber season. What’s impressed you most about his play, and what’s been the biggest factor in his improved play?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

GE: The biggest factor in his improved play is the change in his throwing motion and having the same system and play-caller in back-to-back seasons. Up until this season, Hurts never experienced having the same offensive coordinator or scheme in back-to-back seasons during his time at Alabama, Oklahoma, and his first year in Philadelphia. Hurts has the same offensive coordinator and play caller for the first time since high school, so continuity has played a major role in his development. He also spent the summer in California retooling his throwing motion and then joined QB Coach Quincy Avery, where he further refined his accuracy, decision-making, and ability to make quick reads and throws from the pocket. Philadelphia’s head coach Nick Sirianni and OC Shane Steichen have also done an impressive job of building this offense around Hurts’ strengths while simplifying a difficult approach.

The Eagles' offense has been getting it done both on the ground and through the air. Which aspect of the offense has been the most difficult for opposing teams to stop?

Chris Pedota-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Without question, the Philadelphia rushing attack and RPO principles have given opposing defense fits. The passing game is much improved with A.J. Brown and Hurts has developed into one of the top deep ball throwers in the NFL, but it’s the Eagles running game and a dominant offensive line that keeps defensive coordinators up at night. When Philadelphia can run the football and get a push up front, it opens things up in the play-action passing game, forcing teams to make a decision, while also losing a defender who may be spying on Hurts.

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses. Is there any weakness, rather an area of this defense that’s not as good, where the Bears’ offense can find success?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GE: The entire defense is good and there are current weaknesses after the Eagles added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh at defensive tackle. Philadelphia was susceptible to a strong rushing attack, and the gaps widened with Jordan Davis out. The Eagles are currently thin at the safety position with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship out, so tight end Cole Kmet could find some success in coverage against K’Von, Marcus Epps, and Anthony Harris.

Who is an under-the-radar player to watch on offense and defense for Philadelphia?

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

GE: On offense, rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra is a smooth pass catcher that has a history with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma. If Philadelphia decides to sit Dallas Goedert for one more game, then Calcaterra is the guy to watch when the Eagles decide to attack the middle of the field or down the seams. On defense, middle linebacker T.J. Edwards is among the top tacklers in the NFL and a huge reason for the improvement against the run. Edwards is an undrafted free agent who has improved each year since 2019, and his play is a big reason why former Georgia All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean has been unable to get on the field.

Who wins and why?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Chicago keeps things close early with the explosive Justin Fields at quarterback and Philadelphia looking ahead to a Christmas Eve showdown against the Cowboys. Jalen Hurts will calm the offense down, Jonathan Gannon will passively dial up the pressure on the Bears’ young star and the Eagles will pull away late, 31-14.

