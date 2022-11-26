Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 12 matchup with Jets Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

But it looks like they’ll have to do it without quarterback Justin Fields, who’s dealing with a separated left shoulder. He’s practiced this week (in limited fashion), but he’s officially a game-time decision. And considering the offensive line has already struggled this season, putting Fields behind that line against this dominant Jets defensive front doesn’t seem smart.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Billy Riccette of Jets Wire to get the scoop on the Bears’ Week 12 opponent.

Here are six questions with Jets Wire:

It’s been a rough week for Zach Wilson, who’s dealt with questions about his leadership, play and finally getting benched. Do you think Wilson can come back from this?

Billy Riccette: That’s definitely going to be fascinating to watch. But I think we can go back to his time at BYU where he competed hard and made himself into the No. 2 pick in the draft. He’ll need to channel that energy here. I do think the Jets will probably bring in a veteran and maybe at least have a camp battle, something Wilson never had to go through as rookie. I think there’s still hope, but the margin of error is very small now.

With that said, it’ll be Mike White getting the starting nod for the Jets. What changes, if anything, with White under center?

BR: I think White has shown he can sling the ball a bit but he just doesn’t have the talent of Wilson. I think the Jets may air it out a bit but this could be a week where you see Michael Carter featured more. Especially after last week where the run game was next to nothing against the Patriots, so I would think the Jets want to try and reestablish the run game this week.

The Jets have a dominant defense that certainly knows how to get after the QB. What’s the best way to attack this defense?

BR: As great as the cornerbacks have been, their safeties are vulnerable deep. So if he’s able to, we could see Justin Fields sling it deep down the middle. I think Cole Kmet could have some success over the middle and up the seams. Both Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead have had issues tackling this season and Kmet certainly is tough to bring down.

The Jets added a couple of studs in the first round of the NFL draft in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. What impact have they had in their rookie seasons?

BR: Both of these guys have been fantastic. Gardner may be the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The way he has handled himself against some of the top receivers this season, like Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs, has been incredible. Watson has also added a nice dynamic to the Jets offense. He can attack you all over the field and has just about a full route tree. Once he gets his feet wet a little more, he’ll be a dangerous weapon for whoever the quarterback is.

Who are some under-the-radar Jets players to keep an eye on?

BR: He doesn’t play a ton of snaps, but Bryce Huff has been a great asset in the pass-rush for the Jets this season. He just gets after the quarterback with his speed. It would be nice to see him get more playing time. And you’re finally starting to see Denzel Mims get involved again after his trade request during the summer. With Corey Davis returning this week, it will be interesting to see how it affects Mims’ snaps, but really, there should still be enough room to go around for Mims.

What’s your score prediction?

BR: Even with White at quarterback, I think the Jets have the overall better talent level and their offense can’t get much worse than last week’s 103 yards. Jets 20, Bears 17

