Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 10 matchup with Lions Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in a record-setting performance. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the continued growth of this offense with Fields at the helm, and they have a good chance to do that against Detroit.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire to get the scoop on the Bears’ Week 10 opponent.

Here are six questions with Lions Wire:

Dan Campbell is 5-19-1 in two seasons with Detroit. What’s your take on Campbell and his future as the Lions’ head coach? Safe to say he’s on the hot seat?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Risdon: The rebuild isn’t going as quickly as hoped for, but Campbell remains very safe for at least the start of next season. Ownership gave him and GM Brad Holmes six-year contracts knowing that the first season (2021) was all about eradicating as much of the Matt Patricia/Bob Quinn disaster as possible, not to mention dealing Matthew Stafford away.

Of course, this year’s 2-6 isn’t good. Fans want to see more progress, more games where both the offense and defense play well at the same time. That’s been a real struggle for Campbell. Situational football has been too, though we are seeing progress there.

The Bears have unlocked Justin Fields’ potential, particularly in the running game. How have the Lions fared against running QBs this season? Could this be another big game for Fields?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

JR: Week 1 kicked off the Jalen Hurts-for-MVP movement, with the Eagles QB rushing for 90 yards against the Lions. Hurts made the Lions pay for not pass-rushing with discipline more than he did on designed runs.

They haven’t really faced a lot of QB runs since then. Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa each got one long one off Detroit. Aaron Rodgers did too though it was a play where four different Packers could have been called for a hold so I won’t fault them much on that one.

Detroit tends to play a lot of man coverage on the outside, which leaves open running lanes if the edges can’t contain someone like Fields. Detroit’s LBs, notably Alex Anzalone, have quietly played better of late, and Jeff Okudah might be the best CB in the league in run defense. That’ll help, but there’s no question Fields should find some success–especially if he can throw successfully early in the game to keep the safeties honest.

At one point, Detroit had the top-scoring offense in the NFL this season. What’s been working for this offense and what hasn’t?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

JR: Good health meant so much. Detroit has been playing without projected wide receivers 2-5 for weeks now, with only Amon-Ra St. Brown healthy and he’s not 100 percent either. DJ Chark and Quintez Cephus are on IR, Josh Reynolds won’t play this week and Jameson Williams remains on the NFI list. D’Andre Swift set the Eagles on fire in Week 1 but hasn’t been healthy or effective since other than in very limited reps. T.J. Hockenson is now in Minnesota. That’s been the story of the last few weeks and the fall from statistical grace.

The Lions still run the ball well with Jamaal Williams and a very good run-blocking line. Left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Penei Sewell are probably the league’s best run blockers at their respective positions, and center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker are reliably good there too. Jared Goff has been more aggressive looking to throw down the field but that’s harder to do when it’s 5-8 Kalif Raymond and 5-9 Tom Kennedy as your starting wideouts with St. Brown.

The Lions are statistically the worst defense in the NFL this season. Is that the case right now? What’s your evaluation of how the unit has been playing recently?

USA Today Sports

JR: For the season, the Lions defense absolutely has been the worst. For the last 3-4 weeks, not so much. It’s still not anything above below-average, but the defense is indeed improving. Firing DBs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant prior to Week 9 seemed to work nicely. The miscommunications and mental mistakes scaled way back. The secondary is also getting healthier now with CB Jerry Jacobs coming back. Safety Kerby Joseph is quickly becoming a star; picking off Aaron Rodgers twice in the red zone will do that for a guy, but that wasn’t a fluke for the rookie.

The biggest problems remain in the middle of the field. The Lions pass defense has been torched all season by teams that run crossers and layered routes over the middle. Speed used horizontally absolutely destroys this defense much more than vertical shots do. The interior defensive line hasn’t been impactful. The line has been a lot better since second-round rookie DE Josh Paschal got on the field. He and Aidan Hutchinson have looked very good together most of the time, with some expected rookie moments too.

Who are some under-the-radar Lions players that Bears fans should know about?

Detroit Free Press

JR: I brought up Paschal a bit. “Dude can play” is about the easiest way to sum him up. Jerry Jacobs is a very physical, pesky outside CB who is finally getting healthy. He shut out Packers receivers last week on targets his way. DT John Cominsky doesn’t play a lot but he’s a great interior facilitator to help out Hutchinson and Paschal and he’s capable of playing all over the line.

On offense, Kalif Raymond deserves more respect nationally. He’s tiny but he’s also very strong and one of the best pound-for-pound run blockers in the league. When Goff has time to look, he and Raymond have nice chemistry down the field. Gotta show some love for punter Jack Fox, too.

What’s your score prediction?

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

JR: Last time I looked the over/under line was 48.5. It wouldn’t shock me if that goes down by halftime. I don’t see the Lions defense stopping Fields or Khalil Herbert very well, and Cole Kmet is a major problem if LB Malcolm Rodriguez is limited with his elbow injury. But I also don’t see the Bears defense forcing many stops either, not if Goff plays well and the Lions don’t keep calling terrible plays on third and fourth downs. Chicago at home in the elements should win, but I expect it to be high-scoring and close all the way. Bears 38, Lions 36

