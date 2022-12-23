Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 16 matchup with Bills Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-11) will battle the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Saturday, where Chicago is looking to escape with a win on Christmas Eve.

After a five-point loss to the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears have shown they can compete with the best in the league. Chicago will look to do the same with another Super Bowl contender in the Bills. And with the brutal weather forecast, things could certainly get interesting.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Nick Wojton of Bills Wire to get the scoop on the Bears’ Week 16 opponent.

Here are six questions with Bills Wire:

It’s likely Super Bowl or bust for the Bills this season. What obstacles are standing in the way of the Bills and a trip to the Super Bowl?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Wojton: In a word, injuries. Von Miller is the big one, but the Bills have managed OK on the defensive line without him. The bigger ones are safety Micah Hyde and newly-injured center Mitch Morse. Buffalo leaves something to be desired, at times, without them.

Josh Allen is a dual-threat QB with the potential to break open a game with his arm or legs. What can’t the Bears defense afford to do against Allen?

NW: In this outing, run it. Much like with Justin Fields, that’s easier said than done, but Allen really does a great job extending drives in bad weather with his legs and it helps Buffalo in a big way. Chicago has to make sure Allen stays in the pocket.

With the crazy weather forecast this weekend, this could be a battle of the run games. Is the tandem of Devin Singletary and James Cook up for the workload? And is this a game where Allen uses his legs?

USA Today Sports

NW: If I could place a bet on who leads the Bills in rushing, it’s not going to be one of their backs. Allen will easily be the leading rusher. Not only does Buffalo dial up designed runs for him, even in bad weather, they call plenty of passing plays still and a decent amount will end up going down as carries for the QB.

Justin Fields has been the Bears’ entire offense this season. How has the Bills defense fared against mobile QBs like Fields? Can we expect another big game from Fields?

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NW: In the past, the Bills have fared well against mobile QBs. Games against Lamar Jackson, specifically one in the postseason, come to mind. However, Buffalo’s biggest struggle defensively has been tackling in 2022. I’m expecting Fields to break a few off.

Who is an under-the-radar Bills player on offense and defense to watch for?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NW: Right now on offense it’s Dawson Knox. The tight end has underwhelmed all season… then all of a sudden he led the Bills in catches and yards the past two weeks. Defensively it feels like it’s always Matt Milano. The linebacker is fresh off being overlooked for the Pro Bowl, but he’s had a handful of games this year when he’s been all over the field.

Who wins and why?

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NW: This has the makings of a trap game for the Bills. I think Fields and his ability to run puts up some points. However, the Bills are playing for their third-straight AFC East title. They’ll have plenty of motivation. I’ll take the Bills, 27-17.

