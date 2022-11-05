Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears’ Week 9 matchup with Dolphins Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to upset a red-hot Miami squad.

The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the offense took a big step forward. They scored a season-high 29 points and were able to move the ball up and down the field on a top-three Dallas defense. Justin Fields is firing on all cylinders, and all eyes will be on him to see if he can stack another impressive performance.

Before the game, we caught up with managing editor Mike Masala of Dolphins Wire to get the scoop on the Bears’ Week 9 opponent.

Here are six questions with Dolphins Wire:

In a lot of ways, how the Dolphins have approached building around Tua Tagovailoa is what the Bears should do for Justin Fields. How much have those moves helped? And is there anything else that’s contributed to Tua’s improved play?

Mike Masala: Miami has put forth a concerted effort to surround Tagovailoa with a number of dynamic weapons. They selected Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 draft, traded and extended Tyreek Hill and signed Raheem Mostert in free agency. All three playmakers have positively impacted the Dolphins offense in a positive manner. On top of that, they brought in left tackle Terron Armstead to shore up an offensive line that was among the worst in the league last season.

We’ve also seen how the team’s commitment to him as their starter has affected him. Since the passing of last year’s trade deadline, when the Deshaun Watson rumors seemed to die, Tagovailoa’s play has improved. He feels more comfortable.

The Bears have unlocked something special with Fields’ athleticism over the last couple of weeks, and he’s made defenses pay with his legs. How have the Dolphins fared against mobile quarterbacks this season?

MM: Josh Boyer’s defense has been tested by two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL through the first eight weeks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Jackson had arguably the best game of his career against Miami, rushing for over 100 yards and totaling four touchdowns. Allen was also Buffalo’s leading rusher, rushing for 47, but he also threw over 60 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns.Miami’s front is athletic, but Fields can definitely take advantage of some of the schemes that the Dolphins use to pick up some yards with his legs.

One cannot stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; one can only hope to contain them. How in the world can the Bears limit, if possible, this dynamic receiving duo?

MM: It’s one of the toughest questions in football right now because both do so many things well. Chicago’s best plan of attack would be to muddy the middle of the field to keep Tagovailoa from completing short passes to the duo and letting them run after the catch. It also wouldn’t hurt to have some deep help, considering the speed of the pair affectionately nicknamed “The Blur Brothers.”

The Dolphins made a splash in acquiring Bradley Chubb from the Broncos. What was your reaction to the trade, and what will Chubb bring to this Miami pass rush?

MM: There was some talk about Chubb in Miami prior to the completion of the trade, but with cornerback and offensive line appearing to be more pressing needs, it was surprising when the move was made. The former Bronco is third in pass rush win rate this season behind only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. He should be able to get after opposing quarterbacks and take advantage of Miami’s front seven being loaded with other talented pass rushers.

Who are some under-the-radar Dolphins fans should know?

MM: Offensively, most of Miami’s weapons are well known, but Trent Sherfield has been quietly impressive as a depth wide receiver. With Waddle and Hill in the position room, it’s hard to think of anybody else, but Sherfield has come up with some big catches in key moments this season.

On the other side of the ball, the answer has to be Kader Kohou. The undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M Commerce has been thrust into a much larger role than expected due to injuries to Nik Needham and Byron Jones, and he’s picking it up despite making such a large leap in competition.

What’s your prediction for the game?

MM: While the Bears certainly have some solid pieces, Miami just seems to be on a roll with Tagovailoa under center. The Dolphins will continue their recent run of success and improve to 6-3.

