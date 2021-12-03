Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Alabama-Georgia with UGA Wire

When Alabama and Georgia battle for the SEC Championship on Saturday it will be one of the most competitive matchups of the entire season.

Georgia has dominated all of its opponents throughout the regular season and will look to remain perfect on the season.

Alabama is looking to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff with an upset victory over the Bulldogs.

Before kickoff, I thought we could get a closer look from the Georgia perspective. So I caught up with Joe Vitale of UGA Wire.

What is the main concern for Georgia heading into the matchup with Alabama?

USA TODAY Sports

I’d say our main concern is scoring points. Georgia won’t shut out Alabama like it has other teams this year. Alabama will probably be the first to score 17+ on UGA. The question now becomes – can Stetson Bennett put the offense on his back and put up points when Georgia needs him to?

Who will Georgia look for to make plays in the passing game?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a lot of guys who can make plays. Obviously, it does not have a Metchie or Williams, but it has capable players. True freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been Bennett’s go-to guy all year, so expect more of the same there. But also George Pickens should be good to go on Saturday, and when he’s healthy he’s our best offensive player by a mile.

What makes Georgia's defense so stout?

Joshua L Jones

Depth and speed. When Georgia lost Adam Anderson, the team’s leader in sacks, the Dawgs did not miss a beat. It’s the next man-up mentality. But look at how Kirby Smart’s recruited over the last five years. I know I don’t have to explain this to Alabama fans, but when you recruit nothing but four and five stars, there’s very minimal drop-off when a guy goes down. But the speed is another thing that really stands out. Those linebackers can absolutely fly, and even the big guys on the defensive line can move for their size.

Where would you rank this season in Bulldogs history?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oh man, it’s just so early to tell. As far as regular seasons go, this has to be the best ever. And if Georgia wins it all, this will go down as the greatest team in UGA history.

Do you think an underdog Nick Saban and Alabama is dangerous?

AP Photo/Butch Dill

I think any version of Nick Saban and Alabama is dangerous. I don’t think it really makes much of a difference if the Tide are considered underdogs or not quite honestly. It’s Alabama – nobody is really counting them out and nobody would be too shocked if Bama won this game.

How do you see this game playing out?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I’m going with the Dawgs in a close one. Georgia 24, Alabama 20.

