Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Alabama-Auburn with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire

Nate Oats and the No. 2 Alabama men’s basketball team can capture the outright regular season SEC title with a win over arch-rival Auburn on Wednesday night.

Alabama (25-4, 15-1) has already defeated the Tigers once this season down on the Plains, but will now have an opportunity to complete the season sweep of Auburn in the confines of Coleman Coliseum.

While it appears the Crimson Tide are all but guaranteed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Auburn still has some work to do to secure their ticket to the big dance.

Before Wednesday night’s matchup, I had a chance to catch up with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire to get a preview of the SEC rival matchup on the hardwood.

Auburn is coming off a tough outing against Kentucky. What went wrong in Lexington?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Pearl made the comment after Wednesday’s win over Ole Miss “if we rebound like that at Kentucky, we will lose by 40.” Well, he was almost correct. The Tigers as a whole grabbed just 23 rebounds, while Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe combined to grab 27 by themselves. That, and shooting just 34% to Kentucky’s 56% proved costly.

Is Wednesday's matchup a must-win for the Tigers in terms of making the NCAA tournament?

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn’s on the line with 19 wins, so I think getting win No. 20 will get it done. However, their final two opportunities will be against Alabama and Tennessee. I don’t think a loss in Tuscaloosa will completely eliminate them, but they need to show signs of fight in order to give the tournament committee something to work with.

Who needs to step up the most for Auburn if they want to have a chance against Alabama?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

I have to go with the backcourt for Wednesday’s game. Wendell Green has been great at times for Auburn, but when he’s off, the team usually follows suit. Zep Jasper needs to find a groove as well. He’s made just three field goals since the last time Auburn and Alabama played, and made just five in the month of February. He and Green need to be productive in order to help out Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams.

Story continues

What needs to go right in order for Auburn to pull off the upset?

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will need to do the fundamentals well in order to have a chance… be selective with shots, limit fouls, and convert free throw opportunities. Also, the last game with Alabama was an endurance test, so the Tigers will need to find a way to keep up with Alabama’s pace.

What is your score prediction?

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Auburn will come in hungry, but they will need to play A+ basketball in order to keep the game close. I see Alabama pulling away late. Alabama 82 Auburn 68.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire