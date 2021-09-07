Behind Enemy Lines: Preview the Texans’ Week 1 showdown with the Jaguars

The Houston Texans commence the David Culley with an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars similarly have some new faces and are inaugurating their own new era as former Florida Gators and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer takes over the sidelines in Duval County. His new signal caller is arguably a greater Clemson quarterback than Deshaun Watson in Trevor Lawrence.

With so many new moving parts in Jacksonville, it is necessary to get a breakdown from someone who knows them well. Jaguars Wire managing editor James Johnson stops by to help preview the 12:00 p.m. Central Time encounter at NRG Stadium Sunday.

Did Jacksonville hire Urban Meyer as as gimmick because he has connections to northern Florida, or do they actually think he can win?

I do believe that’s part of the reason Shad Khan made the hire. When reflecting on the past, he brought back a figure who the older members of the fan base remembered in Tom Coughlin before the 2017 season — and a key reason for that may have been to uplift the fan base. Meyer is a similar figure to the North Florida community, though his success was all on the college level.

However, Khan also hired Meyer because he wanted to move to a coach-centric model of a football organization. We’ve seen it done around the league successfully with teams like New England, and most recently, Washington. The reason for that is probably because the last Coughlin era was a disaster aside from 2017. That said, with Meyer coming from a college background, he has a great track record with personnel building (though there is a lot of controversy mixed in there) and it pretty much has worked every time he was a head coach.

When Houston drafted Deshaun Watson, there was a feeling QB was secure. Does Trevor Lawrence bring that same sense to the Jaguars?

Yes, and it’s because he’s done exactly what we’ve witnessed in college. Every time there has been a challenge in his way this offseason, he’s overcome it over time. There were times where he struggled in practice but would come back and clean it up the next day. But even with a few practices where there were struggles, he still looked significantly better than Gardner Minshew in training camp, and when Lawrence had his best days, it wasn’t close.

The preseason is also proof of his ability to overcome adversity. In his first-ever NFL play, he was sacked and fumbled the ball. Two plays later, he converts the third and long. Then, a few drives later, he hits Marvin Jones for a deep strike down the field after sitting in the pocket for six seconds (or more) as if he hadn’t been hit multiple times already.

Sure, the competition level varies in the preseason, but there is a constant pattern of poise and ability to overcome adversity that Jags fans haven’t seen behind center. For those reasons, there is a sense of security with Lawrence for them.

How much do you expect DJ Chark's game to improve now that he has a playmaker at quarterback?

texans-bill-obrien-cb-johnson-playing-outside-cb-roby-inside

Lawrence is going to help him a lot. Before last season, Chark was rightfully viewed as a top-5 deep threat in football, but eventually, that didn’t start to mesh well with Minshew’s lack of arm strength and the injuries both players had to overcome in 2019.

However, when looking at the film, the deep ball is one of Lawrence’s strengths and can make even the fastest receivers pursue the ball in the air. It more so may be whether the Jags’ pass protection is there to allow this during his rookie season.

In Houston, the team is more 'process oriented' than 'results oriented.' Is that how Jacksonville views the 2021 season, too?

jonathan-greenard-texans-play-more-free-comfortable

Meyer is probably looking at it from the “results-oriented” end. He’s made it clear that he believes he can win immediately and wants to do so. He has half of the fan base buying it, too, but the people in our field of work feel a postseason berth is very unlikely.

I also think Khan is willing to be patient with the process as we’ve seen before with Marrone and former general manager Dave Caldwell. That’s not to say he doesn’t believe Meyer can aid the team to instant success, but if it doesn't come, history says he’s fine with waiting.

Who is a non-Trevor Lawrence player that Texans fans need to remember Sunday?

With the newness of this team, there are a variety of ways to go here. On offense, though, I’ll say receiver Laviska Shenault, who the casual football community is surprisingly well informed of. He flashed during his rookie season and many feel that he’s only going to improve after the camp he had. With running back-like power, he could cause problems from the slot receiver position for teams, and that was the case much of last year.

On defense, I’ll say cornerback C.J. Henderson. Earlier in the preseason, trade rumors were surrounding his name, but when the 2020 first-round pick finally got back on the field, he made an immediate impact. He’s the Jags’ most gifted cornerback and is starting to show people why he was a top-10 draft pick.

What is your prediction?

4-options-texans-replace-bradley-roby

I’ve always thought this would be an extremely close game, but the absence of Charlie Heck could cause some concerns for Houston. Tytus Howard could be moved to his spot, but then that may cause interior line problems for a team that seems to want to run the ball based on how their running back personnel looks. Not to mention, the Jags’ defense against the run is pretty stout after free agency, though their defense against the pass is questionable.

I’m still not ruling out it going down to the wire, but Jaguars, 21-17.

