Behind Enemy Lines: We preview the Dallas Cowboys with Cowboys Wire

The Washington Commanders will wrap up a once-promising 2022 NFL season Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys from FedEx Field. The Commanders were officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, while the Cowboys are still playing for a potential shot at the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

For the third time this season, Washington will have a new quarterback. Rookie Sam Howell makes his first career start. Unfortunately for Howell, he will be without several starters in his debut.

The Cowboys dominated the Week 3 matchup between these two teams when Carson Wentz was under center for the Commanders.

To prepare us for this matchup, we spoke with KD Drummond, the managing editor of Cowboys Wire, who provided some outstanding analysis on the Cowboys as they head into the postseason.

How do you feel about Dak Prescott’s recent string of turnovers. Is this a concern heading into the playoffs?

KD Drummond: Yes and No. Prescott’s turnovers are up, but it’s not as bad as it’s made out to be. He has a high rate of turnover-worthy plays, but he’s behind Josh Allen, and nobody seems to be complaining how he’s going to hurt the Bills. Many of the INTs are because the targets are screwing up, but Prescott has enough of his own volition that’s a result of pressing because the protection is bad. He has to realize how he’s compensating and fix it; eat the sack, throw it away.

What’s the current state of the Cowboys offensive line? It seems to always be a strength even when the names change.

KDD: If you go by sack totals, it is, but that’s not the real story. Prescott is getting rid of the ball quickly, which sometimes he needs not to do. The protection is mediocre, and there always seems to be one leak, but he’s able to maneuver the pocket. The run blocking had been stellar, but the loss of Terence Steele at RT really hurt there as well. I’d say the Cowboys’ offense is successful despite the OL, not because of it.

The Cowboys have beaten the Eagles and destroyed the Vikings. They are as good as anyone in the NFC. Is this their year?

Story continues

KDD: I’d love to think so. The truth is that the playoffs are a crapshoot. No. 1 seeds don’t always make it to the championship game, it’s all about being good for three straight games. Now it feels like Dallas has enough talent to do so, but is anyone going to call it a disappointment if they lose to the 49ers or Eagles, especially if those games are on the road? The hope is they have enough ways to win, but they are long-term injured at certain spots. It all just has to fall in line.

Are you concerned at all with the defense heading into the postseason?

KDD: Yes, the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs is a concern. Rookie DaRon Bland is tied for second-most INTs at five and only in 10 games. He’s strong, but he’s more of a slot guy. The other boundary spot is an issue with both Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis lost for the year. Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph, two Day 2 picks from 2021, look susceptible very often. The linebacker group should get back Leighton Vander Esch for the playoffs and there’s hope Johnathan Hankins will return to anchor the run defense on the interior. It’s troubling that the pass rush has eased up over the last month, as that’s the club’s bread and butter. Teams are able to throw before the rush gets home because the coverage has fallen off.

Is Dan Quinn back next year?

KDD: 60/40 he’s gone. I don’t think as many teams are going to be interested in him as some think, but it’s still hard to imagine a DC leading the NFL in turnovers two years in a row not getting an offer. Does he want to leave Micah Parsons? I wouldn’t, but one only gets so many shots at the big chair.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire