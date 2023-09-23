The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started the season 2-0, but they’re set to play one of their toughest opponents yet.

The reigning NFC Champions in the Philadelphia Eagles are coming to Tampa Bay on Monday Night in prime time, and the Bucs are set to put their 2-0 record on the line to end that same record for the Eagles. It’s set to be a tough matchup, but despite Tampa Bay’s strong front seven and improving offense, most experts are picking the Eagles.

We sat down with Eagles Wire editor Glenn Erby to preview the matchup and go Behind Enemy Lines with the Philadelphia Eagles:

QB Jalen Hurts has been accurate over the past two weeks, but he hasn’t thrown for a lot of passing yards and has just two touchdowns and a pick through the air. How do you evaluate his performances so far?

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Erby: Hurts gets a B through the first two weeks, and his play isn’t a concern for anyone outside of Philadelphia. The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator, teams are scheming to prevent the big play, and the starting offense didn’t play one single down together during the preseason. Hurts has done an excellent job of taking what the defense gives him while making timely throws. Ultimately, he’ll be fine.

The Eagles have a vaunted run game, but the Bucs have only given up 108 total rushing yards this season. How do you think the backfield will fair against Tampa Bay’s wall upfront?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Erby: Philadelphia has had the best-rushing attack over the past two years, and they’ll pass the football to help set up the run. If the Buccaneers choose to stack the line of scrimmage, then the Eagles will attack through the air, putting pressure on Tampa’s secondary. Something will have to give, and the NFL’s most versatile offense will adjust to whatever defensive scheme is presented.

What would you say is the strongest part of Philadelphia’s defense? What’s the weakest?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Erby: Philadelphia’s defensive front is the strongest part of the defense, with SAM linebacker Haason Reddick playing a significant role as an edge rusher. Josh Sweat is dominant off the edge, Jordan Davis has improved at defensive tackle, and rookie Jalen Carter leads the NFL in pressures as a defensive tackle. The weakest unit is the linebacker position, with Nakobe Dean injured and two starters plucked off the street.

Who is an Eagles player that Bucs fans may not know about that they should keep an eye on Monday?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Erby: Reed Blankenship is a heat-seeking missile at the safety position, and the 2022 undrafted free agent is quickly becoming one of the top young players in the league on the backend. Buccaneers fans will want to watch the player wearing jersey No. 32 for the Eagles, and he’ll play a vital role in the running and passing games.

What’s your prediction and score for the game?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Erby: Jalen Hurts returns to the scene of his worst postseason performance, and he’ll show Buccaneers fans, coaches, and players that he’s a different player. On Monday Night Football, Philadelphia makes a statement on the road, coming away with a 28-14 road win.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire