Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State perspective on match-up with Michigan State football

Michigan State football faces Penn State on Saturday afternoon, and with that, we spoke with David Malandra of Nittany Lions Wire to get the Penn State perspective on this match-up.

Your Initial thoughts of Penn State vs Michigan State

When first looking at the matchup, My thought was Who will take control of the running game as both teams have good running attacks.

Who on Offense should Michigan State be concerned

The main person on offense that Michigan State needs to keep an eye on is WR Jahan Dotson as he has very fast speed and if you don’t play him the right way, he will burn you very quickly.

For those who don't follow Penn State, what makes this matchup very interesting

At the start of the season, Penn State was in contention to finally break into the College football playoff but things turned when they lost to Iowa and then the 9 OT game Illinois, plus a lot ofquestions if James Franklin was still going to be the coach, The last couple of years this game has had some memorable moments & it brings out the best in each team.

What did you take away from last year's encounter

Penn State was getting things going after losing the first 5 games and at that time, Michigan State just did not have an answer for the Nittany Lions.

What is one reason why Penn State beats MSU?

Penn State wins the game if they get Jahan Dotson involved in the game early on and when they hit the deep ball, how would Michigan State respond.

