Behind Enemy Lines: What Ohio State fans are saying about match-up vs. Michigan State football

Michigan State football has the Herculean task of facing Ohio State this weekend. This will truly be a contest between the immovable force (Ohio State) and the extremely movable object (Michigan State), as the Buckeyes have been lighting up the college football world all season.

However, upsets happen, that’s why we play the games, and this game won’t be decided until the end of the fourth quarter.

Below, we got a look ‘behind enemy lines’ as Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire gave us some insight into what Buckeyes’ fans are saying about the Spartans heading into the game.

How are Ohio State fans feeling about the matchup? Is there any trepidation whatsoever or is it just an assumed blowout?

Answer: I think there are two camps on this one. I’d say most Ohio State fans – write or wrong – have seen Michigan State struggle the last three weeks and aren’t too worried about this matchup. They expect the Buckeyes to roll, especially coming off of what we saw last season against what looked like a much better Spartan ballclub. Then there are some of the folks that have been around for Michigan State upsetting Ohio State’s shot at bigger things (1998, 2013, 2015). It’s OSU’s first road trip of the year believe it or not, and you just worry about that a little, especially when it’s playing a team that’s been a hurdle in the past.

Tell us something about this Ohio State team that MSU fans should know.

Answer: Get ready for a much more physical ball club than the one Ohio State trotted out there last season. The Buckeyes got exposed as being a bit soft in the middle against teams like Michigan and Oregon last year and have really worked on being “tougher.” So far, it seems to be the case. Yeah, C.J. Stroud can light up opposing defenses when he needs to but Ohio State’s offensive line, and in particular, running back Miyan Williams have closed games out by leaning on teams this year. OSU can win with a laser light show or by pounded it on the ground if needed like it did vs. Notre Dame and Rutgers.

Do you see any weaknesses in this Ohio State team?

Answer: By far it’s the tendency to give up the big play through the air in 1:1 situations on the outside. The defense is a much more aggressive and attacking unit, so it leaves the corners on an island sometimes. Somewhat surprisingly, last year’s All-Big freshman Denzel Burke has struggled making plays on 50/50 balls. OSU will give up some of that for negative plays, but if a team comes along and can keep getting plays down the field with a mismatch (ala Plexico Burress in 1998), while hanging in the game, things can get interesting.

Do you think there is any place where Michigan State might have an opening against the Buckeyes this year?

Answer: I’ll stay on the same topic and say that if Payton Thorne can get hot and pick apart mismatches in the secondary, there’s where the Spartans will make some plays. OSU has been pretty stingy against the run this season so I don’t see much happening on the ground. I know that’s not necessarily in the DNA of what coach Tucker likes to do, but it’s probably the best chance of moving the ball against this Ohio State defense.

Which Michigan State player concerns you the most this year?

Answer: You might be sensing a theme here, but I’ll go with the passing game and point out receiver Jayden Reed. I know he’s been held in check for the most part this season, but he has the skill and ability to make plays in those 1:1 scenarios I spoke about. He’s due for a big game and if the Michigan State offensive line can give Thorne time to throw they might be able to hook for some big plays against the OSU secondary. Burke at corner for Ohio State seems to be struggling with his confidence and I wouldn’t be surprised if the MSU coaches go right at him with Jayden Reed matched up.

How do Ohio State fans view Michigan State right now? Was last year a flash in the pan or do you expect MSU to be a dangerous adversary in the future?

Answer: Truthfully, it’s not like it was a few years ago. Even last year, there were issues with matching up and the perception is that recruiting has dropped off a little. Under Mark Dantonio, the Spartans had the horses and talent to play with Ohio State, but that hasn’t been the case over the last couple of years. The last five matchups have been blowouts and that adds to what was a pretty good rivalry there when Urban Meyer and Mark Dantonio were glaring at each other across the sidelines. So, I’d say OSU fans view Michigan State as a wounded program that’s looking to get back to the level to compete again with OSU. As far as what I view – I don’t know that Tucker is going to be able to continue to tap into the transfer portal to have the program be a consistent threat. The recruiting has to ramp up and there has to be a change in philosophy there. So far, the 2022 class looks a little better, so maybe things are on track. That’s just my two cents, but I’ve always viewed Michigan State as a dangerous program with the right fit at head coach. The jury is still out with Tucker early on in his tenure.

We’ve talked about how Ohio State and MSU fans have a little bit in common because of our disdain for Michigan, do you still think that’s true? And does Ohio State view MSU as any sort of real riva

Answer: There was a period time not too long ago when Michigan State was a bigger threat than Michigan. For sure, there was a little bit of a rivalry there. When you knock a team out of a chance to play for some really big things more than once, that’s how you get on the radar, and the Spartans certainly did that under Dantonio. So yeah, I’d say there’s a little bit of a rivalry there, but clearly it has cooled off the last five seasons or so.

In your opinion, if MSU somehow wins this game, what do you think would’ve had to happen for that to occur? What went wrong for Ohio State? What went right for MSU?

Answer: The template to beating Ohio State is to keep the Buckeyes from too many big plays. Notre Dame was able to do it by making C.J. Stroud check down to underneath routes and the offense got a little impatient. On the other side of the ball, we talked about it already. I really believe for Michigan State to win this game, Payton Thorne has to go for over 300 yards in the air. Pass first without abandoning the running game, get the ball out quick to keep the pressure off of Thorne, then pick your shots deep in 1:1 matchups. If MSU can slowly head down the field using quick passes and screens, take time off the clock, and keep the OSU offense off the field, there’s a chance. Ohio State is going to score, you just have to make it tough and limit the time the offense is on the field and in rhythm. As with any upset, it wouldn’t hurt to win the turnover and penalty matchup for the advantage of a shorter field.

What do you hate most about Michigan as a program?

Answer: I was asked this when Ohio State played Notre Dame too and my answer will be basically the same. There’s not enough space to detail all that I hate about the Michigan program so I’ll just leave it at this; literally everything.

Score prediction?

Answer: I fear that Michigan State isn’t going to have much success stopping C.J. Stroud and the passing game much like what we saw last year. The Spartans will get a little boost from being at home, but my final score is Ohio State 34, Michigan State 17

