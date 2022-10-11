Behind enemy lines: Michigan vs. Penn State

There will be a top-10 showdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The 6-0 Michigan Wolverines are set to host the 5-0 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Michigan is coming off back-to-back wins on the road. The Wolverines took care of Iowa, 27-14, and then beat Indiana last week, 31-10. Penn State had the luxury of watching the Wolverines last week in Bloomington since the Nittany Lions had their bye week during Week 6 play.

Both teams stack up fairly even on paper. Michigan has the No. 5 scoring defense and the No. 7 scoring offense, while Penn State has the No. 13 scoring defense and the No. 37 scoring offense.

To get to know PSU a little better, we talked with Andrew Harbaugh at Nittany Lions Wire to better understand what Michigan will be up against on Saturday. We discuss the Penn State pass defense, which impact players to look for, if Sean Clifford could shoulder the load, and much more below.

Penn State has the 102nd-ranked passing defense in the country allowing 262 yards-per-game. Even though the Nittany Lions have a few stars in their secondary, is this an area of concern for Penn State going up against Michigan and J.J. McCarthy?

It definitely can be, what seems to be a staple of a Manny Diaz defense is he will allow you to gain the yards but when push comes to shove they can get a stop or force a turnover. The defense tends to go for a lot of big plays and hits which leaves the receivers open or able to pick up extra yards on plays. Again this is what a Manny Diaz defense is so without some turnovers then yes, McCarthy could have a big day.

One of the strengths for Penn State has been its red zone defense. The Nittany Lions have only allowed six touchdowns in the red zone out of 15 attempts from the opposing teams this season. What makes PSU so tough in the red zone to score touchdowns against?

The defensive backs and linebackers play with a lot of range. The shorter field allows for all of them to condense and cover even more ground easier. Add in the fact that they have big bodies up front and the emergence of rusher Chop Robinson and you have a perfect blend of chaos that Penn State thrives in.

Who are some impact players Michigan fans should watch out for on both sides of the ball?

On offense, you have Brenton Strange the tight end. Strange is having the best season of his career so far and has shown to be a reliable target for Sean Clifford throughout the game. On defense, it is Ji’ayir Brown. This kid took the long road as he went from community college to now Penn State and in the last two years, he has had eight interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups.

Offensively, Penn State has two really good freshman running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. It seems like if the Nittany Lions are going to go into Ann Arbor and beat Michigan, those two will need to have a good game. But Michigan is one of the best teams stopping the run. Do you think Sean Clifford could shoulder the load against Michigan and lead the Nittany Lions to a victory in a hostile environment?

If Sean Clifford is forced to win the game in Michigan then simply Penn State isn’t going to win. Penn State lives and dies with the run game this year, prime example being in their last game against Northwestern. When they were forced to pass after all the running backs fumbled, Clifford kept Northwestern in that game. Michigan is probably three times the team Northwestern is so if that happens again, well enjoy the win Michigan fans.

