Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State Edition

We have come to the final week of the regular season and your Penn State Nittany Lions are going to a bowl game, which one remains to be figured out. There is one more challenge in front of Penn State to improve their bowl outlook as they do battle with Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

For this week’s version of Behind Enemy Lines, we chatted with our colleague Andrew Brewster of Spartans Wire.

Nittany Lions Wire: What are Your Initial thoughts on Penn State vs Michigan State?

Andrew: This is going to be a battle of the injury report. Which offensive star is healthier: Kenneth Walker III or Sean Clifford? Both players have been banged up, and both players are the straw that stirs the drink for their team. I expect both players to start, but we saw both play in limited snaps just this past Saturday and I think this game could come down to which star is in better shape.

Nittany Lions Wire: Who on offense should Penn State be concerned?

Andrew: First and foremost, Kenneth Walker III. If he’s able to play in a normal capacity, he’s still one of the best weapons in the country. But if he’s hurt, MSU’s next best weapon is Jayden Reed. His life has been made more difficult lately with the injuries to Jalen Nailor and now Kenneth Walker, but Reed is one of the most electric players in the Big Ten, on both offense and special teams.

Nittany Lions Wire: For those who don’t follow Michigan State, what makes this matchup very interesting?

Andrew: The Spartans were absolutely embarrassed last week against Ohio State. They have an opportunity to prove that this season wasn’t a fluke by taking care of business against a Penn State team that has incredible talent all over the field.

Nittany Lions Wire: What did you take away from last year’s encounter

Andrew: Clifford was able to dismantle MSU threw the air and on the ground last year, if he’s healthy, he will be licking his chops as MSU has the worst passing defense in college football. However, the Spartans completely collapsed in the second half last year, and I think this team will have more fight in the second half this year.

Nittany Lions Wire: What is one reason why Michigan State defeats Penn State

Andrew: I think the fact that this is at home, and MSU has been unbeaten there this year, will give them an advantage. I think that Sean Clifford not being 100% could also save them from a potential offensive onslaught. If he isn’t himself, I would expect the Spartans to take this one, even if Walker is banged up.

Our thanks to Andrew Brewster of Spartans Wire for spending some time to answer some questions for us in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

