Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Wire breaks down Week 7 matchup in the Swamp

Florida football is coming off its first Southeastern Conference win of the Billy Napier era with a 24-17 victory over the Missouri Tigers on homecoming last Saturday. Now carrying a 4-2 record overall along with a 1-2 mark in SEC play, things are not getting any easier for the Orange and Blue in the coming weeks.

Next up on the docket are the LSU Tigers, who have won the last three meetings as well as nine of the last 12 matchups since 2010 to pull the all-time series to nearly a draw at 33-32-3 in favor of Florida. The Bayou Bengals have also been a bit more successful in conference action, scoring wins over Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers before dropping their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at home last week.

Ahead of the Week 7 matchup, LSU Tigers Wire managing editor Tyler Nettuno — also a former Gators Wire contributor — caught up with us to give his takes on what the Gators are facing in the Swamp this weekend. Take a look below at his responses to our questions.

How much of a difference has Jayden Daniels' play made over last season's starter Max Johnson's at quarterback so far?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

I think Johnson was a bit better in Baton Rouge than people give him credit for, but Daniels has been, in my opinion, a clear upgrade. He’s been efficient with the football and didn’t throw his first interception until Saturday against Tennessee, and his mobility has been key behind a young offensive line that features true freshmen starting at the tackle spots and has, understandably, resulted in up-and-down play. Daniels’ ability to escape the pocket has been crucial for LSU’s offensive success.

Florida's and LSU's offenses rank right in the middle of the SEC, though former is better on the ground while the latter excels in passing. Which offense packs a bigger punch?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I would give a slight edge to LSU. As quarterbacks, I think Daniels and Richardson have similar strengths and weaknesses, and while LSU’s run game isn’t quite as explosive as Florida’s, it’s been mostly solid. At receiver, the Tigers have a clear advantage with one of the most talented groups in the country led by Kayshon Boutte, who has been quiet this year, along with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Story continues

Both LSU and Florida have been given the moniker of "DBU" in the past. Which team deserves that distinction in this matchup?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when both these schools had strong claims to the moniker. I’m not sure that’s the case anymore. Neither of these secondaries feature elite players, but LSU’s features a few veteran transfers and has overall performed stronger than Florida’s, which has proven to be a limiting factor this year.

Billy Napier or Brian Kelly: Who was the better hire so far?

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Both coaches have, more or less, met expectations so far. Both teams sit at 4-2, so the on-field results have been similar, and each team has one fairly impressive home win to point to. I think Kelly had the more difficult roster overhaul at LSU, and not to scoff at Napier’s impressive early recruiting returns, but Kelly’s have been slightly better, and he brought in a fantastic transfer class. I’ll give him the edge, but I’m optimistic about both hires.

Who will be LSU's X-factor this weekend?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

I’m going to go with Boutte. It’s been a shockingly quiet season for him as he has just 17 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. But the Preseason All-American could go off in any game, and against a UF secondary that isn’t playing particularly well, this could be a big opportunity for him. Daniels has generally had a stronger connection with Nabers, so if Florida keys in on him and forgets about Boutte, it could come to regret it.

Prediction

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t pretty, but coach Billy Napier finally got his first SEC win at home against Missouri on Saturday. This is a huge opportunity at the Swamp once again this week against an LSU team that has been inconsistent but still sits at 4-2 on the year and has some concerning matchup problems.

Namely, its defense. The Tigers looked great in a shutdown win over Mississippi State, but they were torched by Tennessee last Saturday. The Gators offense led by Richardson isn’t that explosive, but if they can avoid turnovers, they may be able to find some success.

Offensively, LSU isn’t the toughest group this struggling defense has faced. Quarterback Jayden Daniels could cause problems with his mobility, and this is a really talented group of receivers that will test Florida’s defensive backs, but UF should be able to see some more improvement from the defense.

This one feels like a coin flip, so I’ll give Florida the edge under the lights in the Swamp.

Florida 24, LSU 21

Expert Predictions: Can Florida snap LSU’s series winning streak?

Read more

[lawrence-related id=93992,93985,93983,93977,93959]

[listicle id=94009]

[listicle id=94007]

[listicle id=93921]

[listicle id=93899]

[listicle id=93817]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire