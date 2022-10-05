Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews Tennessee game

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium.

Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Ahead of the Week 6 Southeastern Conference matchup, Tyler Nettuno, managing editor of LSU Tigers Wire, previews the game. Nettuno’s preview of the Tigers is listed below.

How do LSU supporters view Brian Kelly as head coach?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I think there’s a general sense of trust there. Kelly has been around the block a long time, has experience coaching high-level football and has a track record that speaks for itself. Some growing pains were expected, but I think fans are generally pleased with where this team is at and how the coaches have it improving week-to-week.

How confident is Brian Kelly and LSU in quarterback Jayden Daniels?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I think they have a lot of confidence in Daniels. His biggest concern entering the year was taking care of the football, and he has yet to throw an interception. Kelly has said Daniels needs to work on when he chooses to scramble and avoid abandoning the pocket too early, but the offense is built around him, and I do not think LSU has any plans to make a change.

Is this a rebuilding year for LSU under Brian Kelly?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It definitely is a rebuilding year, at least to a certain degree. This roster was depleted when Kelly arrived, but he raised the ceiling quite a bit with a monster haul in the transfer portal. This is a new-look team, but it features a number of experienced veterans. I think you are seeing those pieces gel together as the season goes on, so I think this team brings a bit more to the table than you would expect from a typical rebuilding program.

What are the strengths of LSU’s offense and defense?

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensively, the strength is the efficiency in the run game, spearheaded by Daniels, who leads the team in rushing. LSU has a +5 turnover margin on the year, and has done a good job of wearing defenses down and finding rushing success in the second half. On defense, it is a talented front seven that features key linemen in BJ Ojulari and Mekhi Wingo, as well as linebackers Greg Penn III and Harold Perkins, a five-star true freshman who has seen a lot of playing time. You cannot overlook the secondary, though, as cornerback transfer Mekhi Garner is the SEC’s top-graded corner.

What is LSU’s best chance in beating Tennessee?

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to whether this team can slow down Tennessee’s offense. The Gators managed to keep it close, but they were entirely incapable of getting stops when it mattered in that game. If the Tigers struggle similarly, it will be a long day at Tiger Stadium. I think LSU’s defense will pose a tougher challenge than Florida’s, especially with the Vols playing on the road, but after the performance this team allowed from Robby Ashford last week, I am not wildly optimistic.

LSU Tigers Wire score prediction

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

