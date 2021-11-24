Behind enemy lines: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn and Alabama know each other well.

Fans of one team will usually make a point to watch their rival’s game every Saturday as well. Families throughout the state will usually have some sort of divide as far as who cheers for who on Iron Bowl Saturday.

There’s nothing else like it.

Sure, Auburn is overmatched against the Crimson Tide but this year’s Iron Bowl is played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn has won three of its last four against Alabama.

For this week’s installment of looking behind enemy lines, we sat down with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood to learn more about Alabama’s perspective heading into the Iron Bowl.

Here’s what Blackwood had to say.

If Auburn is able to pull out the upset, what will they need to do?

It all comes down to limiting Alabama’s explosive plays and also creating explosive plays offensively.

How will Alabama attack the Auburn defense?

Alabama will try its best to beat Auburn over the top. That has been Bill O’Brien’s MO the last few weeks.

Weird things happen in Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, how should Alabama prep for that?

I think Alabama just needs to play within themselves and not let the moment or the environment play too much a role.

Can Auburn run the ball effectively against the Crimson Tide?

Tank Bigsby is an incredible back, but even with the Alabama defense struggling this season, they are still pretty solid against the run. It will be tough for the Tigers to create a consistent rushing attack.

What’s the biggest concern for Alabama going into the Iron Bowl?

Mental mistakes is the short answer. Penalties, dropped passes, and red zone turnovers have haunted the Tide.

