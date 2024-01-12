Behind Enemy Lines: What you need to know about Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida basketball has started off the Southeastern Conference schedule on a weak foot, dropping their home opener to the Kentucky Wildcats by a mere two points before getting blasted in Oxford by the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night. Now 0-2 in SEC play, the Gators return home to host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hogs have not fared well either early on also carrying a 0-2 record into the O’Connell Center this Saturday. Once again saddled with high expectations, Eric Musselman’s team had an up-and-down non-conference schedule before losing their first two conference matchups, leaving them with a 9-6 mark.

Ahead of the third game of the SEC schedule for both Florida and Arkansas, Gators Wire caught up with Derek Oxford of Arkansas Wire to get the lowdown on this season’s Hogs team. Take a look below at our Q&A.

Arkansas's men's basketball program has been a bit of a disappointment. How are fans feeling this year?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last year was a disappointment until March Madness, and then it was euphoria after beating Kansas. Losing to UConn didn’t hurt especially because most people realized they were likely going to win it all.

This year, fans are definitely disappointed because expectations were high and they haven’t met them whatsoever. They need a shot in the arm.

Much like Florida, Arky is 0-2 in the SEC. How important is that game against the Gators for the Hogs?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s important, much more so now after losing to Georgia on Wednesday night (which was a winnable game). You don’t want to be 0-3 going home and having to deal with Texas A&M and South Carolina and then going to Ole Miss.

They could be staring 1-5 or even 0-6 in the face to start.

The win over Duke appears to be the high water mark so far. How did the Hogs accomplish that feat?

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Simple answer, 20,000 rabid Hog fans. They had that for Purdue as well. Then Auburn happened last Saturday and the Hogs suffered their worst defeat in the history of their home arena even with a capacity crowd.

Contrast that with the loss against UNC Greensboro. What went wrong?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

That game was a combination of Arkansas taking bad shots and then not guarding the perimeter. Also not crashing the offensive boards. The issues are known by Eric Musselman, but have yet to be corrected.

Arkansas is 2-4 away from home and just 0-1 in true road games. How concerned about you about the O'Dome's hostile crowd?

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner

Very concerned. This team doesn’t play well away from home, and the O’Dome is way more hostile than Stegeman Coliseum was on Wednesday.

Who will be Arky's X-factor against Florida?

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

I’m going to go with Devo Davis. He’s a senior and been through the wars but has played poorly much of this season. If he starts playing like he’s capable, this team might get the ship corrected.

Prediction?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida 78, Arkansas 70

How to Watch

Read more

Three takeaways from Florida’s blowout loss at Ole Miss Rebels

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball’s loss at Ole Miss Rebels

Todd Golden speaks to media following road loss to Ole Miss, players also chime in

Gators expectedly fall in NET rankings after Ole Miss beatdown

Florida basketball takes a dip in ESPN’s BPI after Ole Miss loss

Florida slips again in KenPom rankings after second-straight SEC loss

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire