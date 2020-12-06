Behind Enemy Lines: How good are the Buffalo Bills?

The 49ers haven’t faced the Buffalo Bills since 2016 when neither team was particularly good. Now they’re both legitimate playoff contenders with Buffalo touting Super Bowl hopes while the 49ers deal with a rash of injuries.

To catch up on where exactly the Bills are since these teams last met, we caught up with Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton and asked him some questions about just how good this Buffalo team is:

What's been the biggest key to Josh Allen's improvement?

Nick Wojton: He did a lot of work on his mechanics over the offseason. Recently Allen discussed basically using some entire setup with lasers all over him to pinpoint exactly what was going wrong. One could assume such technology helps. But we also have Stefon Diggs and Brian Daboll. Diggs has created a huge trickle-down effort in Buffalo's offense. It makes everyone down the depth chart better, which has helped Allen, too. In terms of Daboll, Buffalo's offensive coordinator, he's done a good job. Creative play-caller who could get some head coaching interviews soon.

The Bills seem to have trouble closing games ... why do you think that is?

NW: It's hard to just figure out one thing going wrong. It seems to simply be a mindset. The Bills are among the worst teams in the third quarter in terms of points on both offense and defense. The same can be said for the fourth, with a curveball. The Bills allow close to the most points in the fourth quarter, but have also scored the most. It doesn't take much to see the roller coaster that is the Bills has a lot of turns to it. This is an issue that's gone back to 2019, too.

Devin Singletary only has 17 carries the last 3 games ... why is that?

NW: It looks like he's going to be their No. 2 now. Over the course of the past four games, it's been Zack Moss getting more carries. But it's really only slightly more. Last week, Moss had a 60/40 advantage, and that was the largest difference of the season. But in general though, the Bills have turned much more into a passing offense in 2020. Last week was their only game of the year, aside from a stormy game vs. the Patriots, when the Bills let their run game lead the way.

The Bills have a ton of really good players on defense -- why have they fallen off so much on that side of the ball this year?

NW: Linebacker Matt Milano's been a big loss, he's been injured for most of the year. Lorenzo Alexander also retired and he was a do-it-all guy for the Bills. But in recent weeks they've really turned it around. AJ Klein is playing great for Milano now and the defensive line is really clicking. They're both pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is quarterback of this defense and he's also healthy, too. He was playing through a shoulder injury the first couple weeks. That seemed to bother with him.

What's your prediction for Monday night?

NW: Things are trending in the right direction for the Bills recently and that should continue, especially on defense. If George Kittle was playing, he could be a big difference maker. Without him, the Bills should play well against the 49ers after holding up against stronger offenses just enough this year. The more questionable area is the offense. Without John Brown next to Diggs, things haven't always gone well. But they should have enough to get the job done. Bills 28, 49ers 17.