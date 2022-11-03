Behind enemy lines: Getting to know the Rutgers football

Michigan football has had Rutgers’ number so far in the series. The Wolverines hold a 7-1 series lead over the Scarlet Knights and the maize and blue have won seven games in a row.

Rutgers was in Ann Arbor last season and the game was much closer than anticipated. Michigan ended up winning 20-13 in a low-scoring affair against the Scarlet Knights.

This year, Michigan heads to Piscataway to take on Rutgers in a night game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network. The last time Michigan was in New Jersey was back in 2020 when Michigan won in triple overtime, 48-42.

We wanted to get to know more about Rutgers before the game on Saturday so we talked with our friend Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire to get to know the Scarlet Knights a little better.

You can see our full conversation below.

Greg Schiano said Gavin Wimsatt would start this week against the Wolverines. What can you tell Michigan fans about him?

Wimsatt is a four-star recruit out of Kentucky, not exactly the usual stomping grounds for Rutgers when it comes to high school talent. He played three games of his senior year in 2021 then graduated early and enrolled in Rutgers last September. He played four games and preserved his redshirt.

He looked decently good in the Gator Bowl against a pretty good Wake Forest team. He has a big arm and is mobile.

But with Rutgers making the midseason transition at offensive coordinator, Wimsatt will be under center more. That is something he isn’t accustomed to doing all that much. He has struggled with turnovers and reading defenses. He has potential, but is still in learning mode.

Rutgers started 3-0 for the second year in a row. What happens to the Scarlet Knights when they reach Big Ten play?

The Big Ten happened to Rutgers. I don’t need to tell Michigan fans that this is one of the two toughest divisions in college football. Put Rutgers in the ACC and they are a bowl team, I stand by that. The talent is there and growing. But when Schiano took over a second rebuild of the program, he had a huge talent deficiency he inherited. And he did so in the tough Big Ten. It will take time but last year’s recruiting class was a big step forward.

Who are some key players to watch out for on offense and defense for Rutgers?

Let’s start on defense, which is this team’s calling card (just don’t look at last week to see a stellar example of that). Aaron Lewis, a former Michigan player, has been tremendous off the edge. He has good length and has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the nation (don’t just trust me, Pro Football Focus said so too). The secondary is solid led by Christian Izien and Max Melton.

On offense, the name to watch is Samuel Brown V…but the freshman running back was lost for the season two weeks ago. Aron Cruickshank and Sean Ryan at wide receiver have been solid.

Michigan has had some red zone issues where it can't punch the ball in the end zone when it reaches the red zone. Rutgers ranks second to last allowing teams to score touchdowns 83.3% of the time inside the 20. What can you tell us about Rutgers' red zone defense?

Rutgers has been good at getting pressure and dialing up the blitz in the red zone, using the compressed field well. There is good length at cornerback which helps and the linebackers, a question mark in preseason, have been pretty solid in the red zone as well.

A lot of credit goes to defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak for his exotic looks in the red zone. Harasymiak is a name that is familiar around the Big Ten; this offseason Rutgers came in and swooped him away from Minnesota where he was their defensive coordinator.

How do you see this game playing out? Can Rutgers cover the spread?

It comes down to the lines. If Rutgers can do a better job in protecting Wimsatt this week, they should be able to control the clock a bit against Michigan. If they can get some more pressure from their front four, their secondary is good enough to make things a bit difficult against Michigan.

Is this close like the past two years? Probably not. Rutgers is banged up and still building. I say Michigan 45, Rutgers 10

