Behind Enemy Lines: Gators Wire breaks down Week 7 matchup against Florida

LSU doesn’t have much time to lick its wounds after suffering a tough 40-13 home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Tigers hit the road this weekend for the second time to take on a Florida Gators team that also sits at 4-2 and is coming off its first SEC win of the year.

Both programs feature first-year head coaches in Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, and considering the fact that some thought LSU should have given Napier a look, it seems inevitable that these two hires and tenures will be inextricably linked.

To get the breakdown of the first matchup between the two, we went to Gators Wire editor Adam Dubbin to get the lowdown on this UF team.

How would you evaluate the performance of quarterback Anthony Richardson to this point in the season?

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

I’m personally not that surprised by Richardson’s mercurial presence at quarterback. We have seen many of the same blemishes in his game as last season — his propensity to make bad plays at inopportune times, his reliance on his ground game to hoist his passing efforts, and somewhat fragile nature health-wise being the biggest issues. Given the overhaul on the coaching side, the redshirt sophomore has also had a learning curve to navigate, but what is concerning is the lack of any clear progress since 2021 outside of the opener against Utah. If I were to give him a letter grade, I’d say B-minus.

What offensive playmakers do LSU fans need to keep an eye on during the game on Saturday?

Syndication: Gator Sports

Obviously, the Tigers need to contain Richardson, but running backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are the players who have consistently pushed the ball downfield for Florida. If the passing game can find some rhythm, Ricky Pearsall and Justin Shorter can be deadly downfield, along with Xzavier Henderson — but that’s a big “if” for the Gators this year. With big-time OL O’Cyrus Torrence listed as questionable ahead of the game he will be a name for LSU fans to keep an eye on as well.

Story continues

Is the fanbase generally satisfied with the trajectory of the program six games into Billy Napier’s tenure?

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

There is always that segment of the fanbase that gets all worked up over the blemishes this team has, but the majority middle seem to be content with the current trajectory. However, despite still being in the honeymoon phase of the job Napier walks a tight line — especially considering how short the Gator Nation’s patience has proved to be. For now, it feels very “wait and see” among the general consensus.

The secondary has struggled quite a bit this season, but Jaydon Hill’s return seems to have helped as he had the pick-six last week. What does his presence mean for this secondary, and how do you think it will fare against a talented but underachieving LSU passing game?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The secondary has been an enigma for this team, both showing complete collapses as well making game-saving plays. Hill’s performance last week showed us once again how important it is to have playmakers in the defensive backfield. I think his return brings some much-needed confidence back to the corps and if he can maintain that level of performance against LSU, the Gators could stymie an underrated passing game.

What’s your prediction for this game?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

It is difficult to be certain about anything when it comes to the 2022 version of the Florida Gators but there is a gut feeling that they will come out to play in Week 7 against a heated rival. LSU appears to be improved over last year’s squad but not by as much as many would like to think. With the home-field advantage on their side, the Orange and Blue will find a way to prevail in yet another close game to break the losing streak and give Napier his first big SEC win. Florida 23, LSU 20

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire