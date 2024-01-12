Behind Enemy Lines with Gators Wire’s Adam Dubbin

Florida and Arkansas are both off to identical 0-2 starts in the SEC, although the Gators narrowly lost to Kentucky before getting blitzed by Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks are still smarting from a 10-point setback at Georgia, where Arkansas could never really get untracked.

Arkansas is 15-26 lifetime against the Gators, and has only managed to win three times in the O’Connell Center, but did win the last meeting there in 2022.

In fact, the last time the Razorbacks lost to Florida was in Gainesville in February 2020, Eric Musselman’s first season with the team.

We caught up with Gators Wire’s Adam Dubbin this week and he gave us some insight into Florida’s season thus far.

1. Florida, like Arkansas, is 0-2 to start, but played Kentucky off its feet and then took it on the chin at Ole Miss. Who does this game mean more to?

Florida Gators forward Tyrese Samuel (4) dunks during second half action as Quinnipiac takes on Florida during a NCAA mens basketball game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Florida won handily 97-72. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

It is hard to point to a particular team that has more to lose (or win) as a loss sends either to 0-3 early on in the conference schedule, but if we use the NET rankings as a reference point, the Hogs (No. 109) need the Quadrant 1 win over the Gators (No. 56) more than the latter needs the Quad 3 win. Either way, though, the loser will be on the outside of the Big Dance looking in… albeit with plenty of basketball left to play.

2. Which players should Razorback fans keep an eye on for the Gators?

Jan 6, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Will Richard has been the difference-maker of late. While Walter Clayton and Zyon Pullin have been carrying a huge load for the Gators, the lack of production from Richard over the last couple of games has been a huge vacuum in the box score. If he can get hot and the rest of the cast pull their weight, Arkansas is in for a long game.

3. Todd Golden seemed like kind of an odd fit when he was hired to replace Mike White. What's the pulse of the fan base regarding him thus far?

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden shouts during UF’s 97-62 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Golden was brought in to bring a change in the program’s culture, and regardless of how the fan base feels about that, he has done an admirable job. As far as results are concerned, the second-year skipper is dealing with a lot of heat not dissimilar to Billy Napier, though there are plenty of differences too. To be perfectly honest, a good deal of the Gator Nation tuned out during the White era and the fanbase has not still fully recovered, but the program does seem to be trending in the right direction.

But at the end of the day, winning cures all ill.

4. Arkansas almost never wins in the O'Connell Center, but did win the last time there. What will it have to do in order to pull off the upset?

Florida Gators guard Zyon Pullin (0) walks off the court dejected. The Florida men’s basketball team hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Kentucky defeated Florida 87-85. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Florida has been lackluster on the road, but at home, they absolutely benefit from the “sixth man” in the form of the Rowdy Reptiles. If the Hogs are going to pull off the upset, they need to keep the tempo low, make their open outside shots (and they will get their share) and keep Richard from getting hot. Another plus would be to beat the Gators on the glass, but three out of those four total points would suffice.

5. Score prediction?

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – FEBRUARY 18: Jalen Graham #11 of the Arkansas Razorbacks goes up for a shot in the first half against Aleks Szymczyk #13 of the Florida Gators at Bud Walton Arena on February 18, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN’s BPI prediction has UF with an 83.7 percent chance of winning by an 11.6-point margin. I’m not feeling nearly that bullish but I do feel firmly that the Gators will prevail inside the O’Connell Center.

Florida 87, Arkansas 79

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire