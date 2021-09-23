Behind enemy lines: Gators Wire previews Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will kick off its Southeastern Conference schedule Saturday at No. 12 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC).

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the divisional matchup.

Tennessee enters its Week 4 contest at Florida after defeating Tennessee Tech, 56-0. Florida lost at home to No. 1 Alabama, 31-29, last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tyler Nettuno of Gators Wire previewed Florida against Tennessee. For all Florida coverage, visit Gators Wire.

Below are question and answers with Nettuno.

What is your opinion of Florida's quarterback unit?

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) stiff arms South Florida Bulls quarterback Jarren Williams (1) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, September 11, 2021. [Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun]

Emory Jones certainly earned the chance to be this team's starting quarterback after three years as a backup, but he is still just not really there. He took some strides last week, and he's a threat on the ground, however his decision-making has resulted in far too many interceptions, and he will have to get much better to keep his job. Anthony Richardson looks like a truly special player, and he makes magical things happen with the ball in his hands, but I would need to see him run the full offense more before I comfortably claim that he's better.

Would the Gators use a two-quarterback system when both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are healthy?

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterback Emory Jones (5) talk during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

I think it is very likely that Dan Mullen will look to do that, at least to some degree, but for a two-quarterback system to be feasible in the longterm, Jones and Richardson would need to bring unique positives to the table. Right now, that is not really the case, but I would certainly expect Richardson will see more reps moving forward, even if Jones continues to start.

Do you believe Florida can make a run and defeat Georgia to win the SEC East and potentially play Alabama again?

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I definitely think it is a possibility. Going into the year, I thought Georgia could compete for a national championship, and I still think that is definitely possible. The defense is elite, but it is not clear yet if the offense has taken a major leap forward. Florida won this game last year, and though the offense will probably need to improve quite a bit, it could definitely pull off a second win in a row, in Jacksonville, and get another chance at Alabama.

Could Josh Heupel's uptempo offense cause trouble for the Gators' defense?

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It is possible, but the Gators are very stout against the run, which is Tennessee's strength so far. The corner spot opposite Kaiir Elam, who is one of the nation's best shutdown corners, is one of the bigger remaining weaknesses, so it is possible that UT hits some big plays through the air. Alabama certainly had some success in the downfield passing game early on, but Tennessee does not necessarily have athletes of that caliber, especially with the pass rush Florida is likely to bring against a Vols offensive line that has allowed nine sacks. I am not sure if Joe Milton III or Hendon Hooker will have the time to make those decisions.

What is your score prediction?

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Florida 38, Tennessee 17

1

1