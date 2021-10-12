Behind Enemy Lines: Five Florida questions with Gators Wire

We find ourselves in a similar situation as last week against the Kentucky Wildcats. The LSU Tigers desperately need a win this week against an SEC East foe. The Florida Gators come into Tiger Stadium looking to hand out some redemption against a team that is struggling.

Prior to this week’s game, we found out that star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte won’t be available for this game. Actually, he won’t be available for the rest of the season which is a major blow for the offense. Without much protection, a consistent running game, and now the best offensive weapon on the team, doesn’t leave much hope for the Bayou Bengals.

Still, you have to play the game. No one gave the Texas A&M Aggies much of a chance last Saturday against Alabama, they stunned the No. 1 team in the country. LSU has the opportunity to quiet some of the noise surrounding the program and their head coach with a win on Saturday.

The team isn’t going to play for an SEC Championship, but they have an opportunity to salvage the season and get to a bowl game. With Florida coming to town, we check in with Tyler Nettuno of Gators Wire. He answered five questions about Florida ahead of the trip to Death Valley.

Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson?

Earlier in the year it seemed that it was a split of Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, how is Coach Mullen handling the rotation now?

Nettuno:

There really isn’t much of a rotation, at the moment. Though Richardson saw a decent workload against Vanderbilt, he wasn’t particularly effective. Mullen only gave him nine snaps against Kentucky, which should give you a good idea which one he trusts more in difficult SEC games. Jones has his limitations as a passer, but his decision-making is improving. And while Richardson had some impressive moments earlier in the season, he was limited by a hamstring injury for a bit and hasn’t been able to make a similar impact since returning. Barring something unforeseen, I would expect Jones to go most of the way against the Tigers with Richardson seeing a few special packages here and there.

Biggest offensive threat?

We knew the names of Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney from last season. Who is the biggest offensive threat this year?

Nettuno:

I think a lot of people, including myself, underestimated how difficult it would be for Florida to replace those guys. Obviously, Trask was a special college quarterback, but having a playmaker like Pitts or Toney would certainly help this team. Jones has spread the ball out a lot this year, and there isn’t one guy that stands out as an offensive playmaker. Redshirt junior receiver Jacob Copeland is the most talented of the bunch, but he’s not having the breakout season that some expected. Trent Whittemore and Ja’Quavion Fraziars have emerged as receiving threats in recent weeks, while Kemore Gamble is a skilled tight end that hasn’t been able to carve out much of a role in the passing game. In the run game, Malik Davis has contributed to the bulk of the yardage, while Dameon Pierce ties for second in the SEC with seven touchdown runs.

Could a star cornerback return against LSU?

What is the status of Kaiir Elam?

Nettuno:

Mullen said on Monday that he expects Elam to play this week, but he has said the same thing for the last two weeks. Elam warmed up and dressed against Vanderbilt, but he was not active. I think it’s fair to say that Elam will be back this week, although whether he’s at all limited is another question entirely. Still, Florida was starting a true freshman on the outside in Jason Marshall Jr. with his absence, and having Elam back should be a big boost against a talented LSU receiving corps.

A major loss at linebacker

How much does losing Ventrell Miller mean for this game against LSU?

Nettuno:

Ventrell Miller is a very talented linebacker and one of the vocal leaders of the defense, so his injury was definitely a considerable loss for the team. But at the same time, it had some depth there, and Mohamoud Diabate has done a fairly good job stepping into that role. Redshirt sophomore Ty’Ron Hopper was also a pretty hyped recruit, and he’s made some good contributions in the rotation, as well. Florida’s defense has problems, and losing Miller didn’t help, but it seems like it has been manageable so far.

Does Florida win this game on the Bayou?

How do you see this game going?

Nettuno:

This is certainly an LSU team desperate for a win, and with remaining games against Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas, it seems like a loss here would start a disastrous spiral. The Tigers gave the Gators all sorts of fits on defense in Gainesville last year, this team has similar abilities on offense. This is a fairly dangerous passing attack, and I think this game could turn into a bit of a shootout. But with no real consistency in the run game and a defense that is struggling quite a bit, I don’t see LSU being able to out-physical Florida in this one. The Tigers aren’t very good against the run, and UF’s attack seems to be unstoppable. I can’t bring myself to predict a blowout in Baton Rouge, especially with this team’s penchant for letdowns, but I do think Florida pulls away to win, probably something like 38-28.

