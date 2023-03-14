Behind Enemy Lines: First round preview with Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire

Now that the NCAA Tournament field has been set, let the tomfoolery of March begin.

Auburn earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed of the Midwest Region and will square off with No. 8 Iowa on Thursday in nearby Birmingham at Legacy Arena.

Both teams suffered second-round exits in their respective conference tournaments last week, with Auburn falling to Arkansas, 76-73, while Iowa dropped their lone game of the Big Ten tournament to Ohio State, 73-69.

Iowa brings in a solid offensive attack, which will provide a great challenge to Auburn’s defensive unit. What else do we need to know about the Hawkeyes? We called in Hawkeyes Wire editor Josh Helmer to provide us with knowledge of Auburn’s first-round opponent.

Here’s the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines with Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.

Win one for Fran

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What is your assessment of this season’s Hawkeyes team?

How this Iowa team gets remembered will hinge on what happens versus Auburn and beyond. For Fran McCaffery, he’s one season away from being Iowa’s all-time wins leader. Yet, he doesn’t have a deep run to boast. In fact, Iowa hasn’t made a Sweet 16 since 1999. For now, through the lens of making the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive season, it’s been a success.

A season in waves

Hawkcentral

Do you feel that Iowa grabbing the No. 8 seed was warranted?

Iowa has been like its No. 8 seed line indicates: up and down. The roller coaster ride has included wins over some of the Big Ten’s best. That is headlined by season sweeps of Indiana and Rutgers and wins against Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan State, and Michigan. Unfortunately, Iowa also suffered a shockingly bad loss versus Eastern Illinois. Plus, the Hawkeyes were just 2-6 against the Big Ten’s bottom four teams. With all of that in mind, a No. 8 seed is probably perfect.

Everybody loves Kris

HawkCentral

Iowa is considered a top-five offense according to KenPom and averages 80.2 points per game. What makes the Hawkeye offense so efficient?

So much of that starts with Kris Murray. His ability to play both inside and out really sets everything else into motion for Iowa. Kris took over as Iowa’s primary offensive weapon this season and hasn’t disappointed. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward is a matchup nightmare for opponents because he can fill it up from the perimeter, but he’s also comfortable putting it on the floor like a guard. Then, you mix in Filip Rebraca’s ability as a more traditional big and Iowa can be a handful to deal with if role players’ shots start falling.

Got them where you want them

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Murray and Filip Rabraca are dominant from both sides of the floor. What does Auburn need to do well in order to keep one, if not both, from being a factor?

One piece of this matchup that’s pretty interesting is Auburn’s 3-point defense. The Tigers are sixth nationally in that category and Iowa oftentimes feels like a team that lives and dies by the three. Kris Murray is at his best when he sees a couple shots fall through early. He can and will score in other ways, but his assertiveness ticks up into that next gear when 3-point looks fall early. It sounds simple, but, if Auburn is good in that department against Murray early, then that’s one big step toward the Tigers marching on for a likely date versus top-seeded Houston.

All in the family

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Who are other players that Auburn fans need to become familiar with?

Connor McCaffery is a sixth-year player that just does a little bit of everything for Iowa. While he’s not likely to lead Iowa in the scoring category, he’ll get his at times. Beyond that, McCaffery is a fantastic defender, rebounder and distributor of the basketball for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort can really shoot it and Patrick McCaffery is streaky beyond the arc as well.

Alleviate the guards

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What does Iowa need to do well in order to grab a win on Thursday?

I left one Hawkeye off the previous answer, because I think it’s one of the biggest keys for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are a different team when guard Tony Perkins decides to be aggressive. Outside of the obvious which is Kris Murray playing well, Iowa needs a big day from Perkins. His pull-up jumper can be lethal and he will be Iowa’s best driver of the basketball. Whether it’s getting to the rim or simply drawing fouls, Iowa needs a good game from Perkins. Just looking at some of the statistics for Auburn, the Tigers haven’t been a great 3-point shooting team. Iowa isn’t great defensively, though. Per Kenpom, Iowa ranks 167th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Far too often the Hawkeyes leave shooters open. If the Hawkeyes are connected defensively and Auburn shoots like it normally does from deep, Iowa should feel good about its chances to win

Look for a pick 'em in Magic City

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What is your final score prediction?

I genuinely have no feel for who wins this game, which feels about right for an 8/9 matchup. Auburn has lost nine of 13 coming in and Iowa sputtered in its last two games losing to Nebraska and Ohio State. I do expect it to be a high scoring and generally competitive game. I’ll take Iowa to advance behind a big day from Kris Murray, 85-82. Honestly, though, flip a coin and there’s your answer.

